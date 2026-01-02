Anzeige
Freitag, 02.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
WKN: A3EHBF | ISIN: US3811194030
Berlin
08.06.23 | 21:48
0,103 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
ACCESS Newswire
02.01.2026 13:02 Uhr
Golden Minerals Company Substantially Reduces Liabilities in Mexico

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals," "Golden" or the "Company") (OTCQB:AUMN)(TSX:AUMN) announced that it has completed the sale of its wholly owned Mexican subsidiaries, Servicios Velardeña S.A. de C.V. and GMC Equipos S.A. de C.V., to a privately held Mexican group. The transaction was completed on December 30, 2025, for total consideration of approximately US$65,000.

Upon consummation of the transaction, Servicios Velardeña S.A. de C.V. and GMC Equipos S.A. de C.V. held net operating losses, inflation-adjusted capital contributions, several liabilities including approximately US$60,000 in past-due accounts payable, the remaining labor claim in Mexico of approximately US$56,000, and the Rodeo mining concession, a mined-out project that includes an associated asset retirement obligation with a book liability value of approximately US$450,000. Under Mexican law, the balance of the subsidiaries' capital contribution accounts ("CUCAs") may be bought and sold. All funds related to the sale have been received.

This transaction represents a significant step forward in the Company's planned exit from Mexico, allowing Golden Minerals to substantially eliminate its liabilities in the country and reduce ongoing overhead and administrative costs to a minimum, while enabling the Company to focus on other regions.

For additional information, please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/ or contact:

Golden Minerals Company
(303) 839-5060

SOURCE: Golden Minerals Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/golden-minerals-company-substantially-reduces-liabilities-in-mexico-1122988

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
