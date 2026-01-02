Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2026) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors have agreed to receive their quarterly director fees in the form of stock options in lieu of cash for the fourth quarter of 2025. For more information, see press releases dated March 31, 2025, July 1, 2025 and October 1, 2025.

On December 31, 2025, each director was granted 34,500 stock options at an exercise price of $0.175 in lieu of their director fees for the fourth quarter of 2025. An aggregate of 138,000 stock options was granted. All such stock options will be exercisable for a period of three years from the date of grant and vested immediately upon grant. In the event a director intends to exercise such stock options, such director shall be solely responsible for paying the entirety of the exercise price.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.

