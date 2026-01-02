BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 31 December 2025 were:

230.01p Capital only

230.37p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 19,004 Ordinary Shares on 1st August 2025, the Company has 56,412,138 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 38,949,167 which are held in treasury.