Crypto.com Traders Gain Deeper Market Visibility Through Benzinga Data Integration

DETROIT, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading financial media and data technology company, today announced a strategic collaboration with Crypto.com, one of the world's leading digital asset platforms, to bring enhanced U.S. equities intelligence to Crypto.com's user base.

Through this relationship, Crypto.com is integrating several of Benzinga's market data APIs, including the IPO Calendar, Earnings Calendar, Analyst Ratings Calendar, Government Trades API, Insider Trades API, and Company Logos. These integrations are designed to provide Crypto.com users with timely, actionable insights that support more informed decision-making when investing in U.S. equities.

By incorporating Benzinga's trusted financial data directly into its platform, Crypto.com aims to elevate the experience for retail investors seeking greater transparency and context around public companies, market events, and macroeconomic activity. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to empowering everyday investors with the tools and information needed to navigate increasingly complex markets.

"This collaboration is about meeting investors at the intersection of traditional markets and digital assets," said Andrew Lebbos, SVP of Data Licensing at Benzinga. "As retail participation continues to grow across both asset classes, access to high-quality, contextual data becomes even more critical. We're excited to work with Crypto.com to help educate investors and support smarter decision-making as they build wealth across multiple markets."

"At Crypto.com, we're aggressively focused on building a platform that equips traders with all of the tools and resources they need to capitalize on market opportunities," said Alan Wood, Head of US Equities, Crypto.com. "Integrating Benzinga's market intelligence is our latest step in that effort."

The relationship also reflects a broader evolution in the financial ecosystem, as cryptocurrency platforms increasingly expand into traditional asset coverage. By combining crypto-native innovation with established equities data, Benzinga and Crypto.com are helping strengthen the connection between digital assets and public markets.

As investor demand grows for unified experiences across asset classes, this collaboration underscores how financial platforms can deliver deeper insight, greater accessibility, and a more holistic view of global markets.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is an innovative financial media and data company that delivers actionable market intelligence to investors, institutions, and fintechs worldwide. Through its extensive suite of APIs, real-time news, and analytics, Benzinga helps clients power smarter investment decisions across platforms and products. Learn more at https://www.benzinga.com/apis .

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation. Learn more at https://crypto.com .

