Goldsky Resources Corp.: Goldsky Resources final drilling results for Aida 2025 campaign

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp (TSX-V: GSKR, FNSE: GSKR SDB, OTCQX: FNMCD, FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from its 2025 diamond drill program at the Aida target ("Aida"), located within the Company's 100%-owned Paubäcken project ("Paubäcken" or the "Project"), in Västerbotten County, northern Sweden.

Key Highlights:

Multiple strong gold intercepts continue the expansion story at Aida including: 2.30 g/t Au over 9.2 m (2025-AID-014), 2.59 g/t Au over 4.25 m (2025-AID-016), 8.00 g/t Au over 1.55 m (2025-AID-016), 3.12 g/t Au over 5.10 m (2025-AID-019), 4.83 g/t Au over 4.00 m (2025-AID-021), 11.42 g/t Au over 1.45m (2025-AID-027), 1.17 g/t Au over 21.4m and 4.69 g/t Au over 6.0m (both in 2025-AID-037), 2.80 g/t Au over 26.4m (2025-AID-039.

2 new zones identified : the Radames Zone on the east side of the Aida Fault Corridor and the Amneris Zone on the southwest side of the Aida Corridor.

: the on the east side of the Aida Fault Corridor and the on the southwest side of the Aida Corridor. 2.1 km gold-mineralized strike of Aida Corridor infill drilling successful and still remaining open in all directions.

New assay results support visible gold seen in drill hole 2025-AID-019 highlighted in last press release (August 21, 2025).

Gold bearing structures intercepted in 33 of 39 drill holes in 2025 with visible gold identified in 7 drill holes.

Drill Hole 2025-AID-014, 2.30 g/t Au over 8.1m on the western edge of the Aida Zone in a new zone named Amneris Zone and first significant mineralization in sediments.

and first significant mineralization in sediments. Drill hole 2025-AID-016, 2.59 g/t Au over 4.3m is an interval at the south end of the Pharao Zone also hosted in sediments.

also hosted in sediments. Drill Hole 2025-AID-016, 8.00 g/t Au over 1.6m is a high grade interval at depth in the new Amneris Zone and represents a second interval in the same drill hole.

and represents a second interval in the same drill hole. Drill Hole 2025-AID-019, 1.61 g/t Au over 11.1 m occurs on the east side of the Aida zone and defining the newly labelled Radames Zone at depth.

at depth. Drill Hole 2025-AID-021, 2.6 g/t Au over 8.0m including 4.0m @ 4.83 g/t Au starting from 78m down hole, extended the Pharao Zone 70m to the northwest.

70m to the northwest. Drill Hole 2025-AID-022, 2.21 g/t Au over 7.1m, located in the southern part of the Aida Central Zone at depth and reinforcing good grades at that local.

at depth and reinforcing good grades at that local. Drill Hole 2025-AID-024, 11.7m @ 0.88 g/t Au including 4.0m @1.85 g/t Au located close to the southern end of the Aida Central Zone .

. Drill Hole 2025-AID-027, 11.42 g/t Au over 1.45m occurring at depth on the eastern side of the Aida structure in the newly identified Radamés Zone and hosted in sediments.

and hosted in sediments. Drill hole 2025-AID-034, 18.1m @ 1.17 g/t Au is interpreted to make up a potential new zone.

Drill hole 2025-AID-037, 21.4m @ 1.17 g/t Au in the Pharao zone.

Drill hole 2025-AID-039, 26.4m @ 2.80 g/t Au in the northern section of the Aida Central zone

Russel Bradford, CEO of GoldSky Resources, comments: "We are encouraged by these results which support and expand areas identified in the maiden drill program at Aida announced August 21, 2025. The multiple parallel mineralized zones east of the Central Zone including the 2 newly identified zones named Radames and Amneris, build on the cumulative strike length and show the potential for multiple mine headings in the future. Having intercepted gold mineralization in every hole throughout the Central Zone highlights the robust nature of the mineralization at Aida."

Discussion of Results

The 2025 Aida drill program was designed to systematically identify new zones and expand known mineralization within the northwest-southeast trending Aida structural corridor. The program completed 10,296.9 meters ("m") in 39 diamond drill holes (see Figure 1, Appendix). Results from 15 of the 39 drill holes were released on August 21, 2025 and now the last 24 drill holes are presented here. Gold-bearing mineralisation has been intercepted in 33 of the 39 drill holes in the 2025 drill program (using a 0.1 g/t cutoff to define mineralized structures, not for reporting significant intercepts), with visible gold identified in 7 drill holes.

To date two distinct styles of gold mineralization have been observed at the Aida target: a higher temperature calc-silicate and biotite alteration with low amounts of pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite, usually hosted by mafic rocks, a style of mineralization that is very similar to both the Svartliden Gold Mine a few kilometres to the south as well as the Stortjärnhobben gold deposit 7 km to the north; the second style is likely of a lower temperature origin and consist of quartz veins hosted by greywackes or other rocks with a more brittle nature such as felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks. The veins themselves usually carry small amounts of pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite as well as visible gold.

The results continue to demonstrate the potential of the Aida target as a set of several significant gold bearing structures spanning multiple kilometers. Mineralized zones have now been identified to be hosted in multiple parallel units, some of which are blind to surface, and hosted by different lithologies. Strong deformation and broad alteration zones along sheared contacts with metavolcanic and minor volcaniclastic and greywacke units are associated with mineralization and indicate the presence of a large-scale orogenic gold system. All zones identified to date remain open in all directions and more than 2 km of the structural corridor target remain untested by drilling. Once the complete 2025 drill results have been received and modelled, follow up work programs will be designed for 2026.

Select intercepts from 2025 drill holes received more recently include (all intercepts are calculated using 0.5 g/t as a cutoff, up to 3m internal waste and are drilled thickness):

Hole 2025-AID-014 tested the western edge of the Aida Zone with its interval of 8.1m @ 2.30 g/t Au starting from 60.8m down hole. This mineralization consists of quartz veins with small amounts of arsenopyrite and pyrrhotite hosted by sandy to silty greywackes. This is the first time we have intercepted any significant mineralization hosted in metasediments at the Aida target and represents a new zone identified as the Amneris Zone.

Drill hole 2025-AID-016, (2.59 g/t Au over 4.3m). This is an interval starting at 68.9m downhole consisting of quartz veining hosted in greywacke at the south end of the Pharao Zone that warrants follow up drilling to better define this area.

Drill Hole 2025-AID-016, (1.22 g/t Au over 25.6m including 5.8m @ 2.52 g/t Au which also includes 1.6m of 8.00 g/t Au) This second longer interval in hole -016 starts at 218.9m cuts the newly identified Amneris Zone on the southwest side of the Aida fault zone and is made up of quartz veins with arsenopyrite and pyrrhotite in greywacke. This interval correlates up dip about 50m from a mineralized zone in an historical hole PAU21004 where visible gold was observed.

Drill Hole 2025-AID-017, (1.78 g/t Au over 4.7m) interval starts at 125.3m down the drill hole and consists of quartz veins with pyrrhotite and trace arsenopyrite hosted within greywacke sediments. This interval occurs approximately 100m vertically above an interval in drill hole 2025-AID-019 that is interpreted to have intersected the Pharao Zone.

Drill hole 2025-AID-018, the Radames zone is intercepted with 1.35 g/t Au over 5.1m in calc-silicate altered mafic rocks with traces of pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite.

Drill Hole 2025-AID-019, (1.61 g/t Au over 11.1m from 187.2m and 9.1m @ 0.84 g/t Au from 230.9m), both intervals display calc-silicate alteration with pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite and the first of the two intercepts represent the south end of the newly named Radames Zone that is along the edge of a narrow but distinct mafic unit that has been traced along strike to the north and down dip from this hole. This intercept correlates to a shallow hit in hole 2025-AID-018 that returned 1.35 g/t Au over 5.1m, starting 25.8m down hole, located about 90m further north of hole -019.

Hole 2025-AID-021 has extended the newly identified Pharao Zone 100m northwest with the interval of 8.0m @ 2.60 g/t Au starting from 75m down the hole which includes 4.0m @ 4.83 g/t Au starting from 78m down hole. This interval is characterised by calc-silicate alteration with traces of pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite in a mafic volcanic host rock.

Drill Hole 2025-AID-022, (2.21g/t Au over 7.1m incl: 3.06 g/t Au over 4.0m), is located in the southern Aida Central Zone at depth and is characterised by calc-silicate alteration with traces of pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite in a mafic host rock.

Drill Hole 2025-AID-024, (11.7m @ 0.88 g/t Au incl: 4.0m @ 1.85 g/t Au) starting from 343.0m down the hole this interval pulls the Central Zone approximately 75m deeper then previously drilled on this section.

Drill Hole 2025-AID-027, (11.42 g/t Au over 1.45m, and 1.17 g/t Au over 17.5m), the upper interval occurs as a set of highly mineralized quartz veins hosted in greywackes in the lower part of the newly identified Radames Zone, close to the eastern boundary of the Aida corridor. A second interval intersected 17.5 m at 1.17 g/t Au within the newly identified Pharao Zone. Gold is associated with arsenopyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization and calc-silicate alteration.

Drill hole 2025-AID-028 has a lower grade interval of 4.95m @ 0.87 g/t Au from 61.85m of mineralisation hosted by pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite bearing quartz veins in greywacke.

In drill hole 2025-AID-034 two zones of mafic hosted amphibolite facies mineralisation is intersected, from 148.6m a 18.1m section grading 1.17 g/t Au is found, this is interpreted to be a previously unknown unit. From 261.6 to 267.0m a weaker interval of 5.4m @ 0.82 g/t Au, both these intervals are calc silicate and biotite altered mafic rocks with traces of pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite.

Drill hole 2025-AID-037 also intercepts two mineralised zones, the first is 21.4m with 1.17 g/t Au from 154.0m and is interpreted to be the northern continuation of the Pharao unit. From 343.2m a 6.0m intercept of 4.69 g/t Au in quartz veins with traces of pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite in sandy greywackes represent some of the deepest gold intercepts in the drill program.

Hole 2025-AID-039 intercepts the Aida unit between 99.4 and 125.7m with 26.4m @2.8 g/t Au in biotite and calc silicate altered mafic rocks with traces of pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite.

These drill results continue to demonstrate the potential of the Aida target as a set of several significant gold bearing structures spanning multiple kilometers. Mineralized zones have now been identified to be hosted in multiple parallel units, some of which are blind to surface, and hosted by different lithologies. Strong deformation and broad alteration zones along sheared contacts with metavolcanic and minor volcaniclastic and greywacke units are associated with mineralization and indicate the presence of a large-scale orogenic gold system. All zones identified to date remain open in all directions and more than 2 km of the structural corridor target remain untested by drilling. Once the complete 2025 drill results have been received and modelled, follow up work programs will be designed.

A table of all drill hole information and significant intercepts can be found in Tables 1 and 2 in the Appendix below.

About the Aida Target

The Aida Target is located 40 km south of the Company's resource-stage Barsele project (in joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited), and 4 km northeast of the operating Svartliden mill that is currently processing ore from Sweden's newest gold mine, Fäbodtjärn (owned and operated by Botnia Exploration AB).

The Aida target is a +4 km structural trend within the regional Gold Line structural corridor, close to the junction between the Svartliden shear zone to the southwest (historic high-grade gold mine) and the Gold Line main shear corridor. Located under ~3-20 m of glacial till cover, the structural corridor was first identified in a regional top of bedrock drilling program in 2021. Litho-structural modelling of magnetic geophysical data interpreted the structural corridor as a second order splay structure off the regional first order Gold Line belt structure.

Mineralization along the Aida structural corridor is hosted within highly sheared and hydrothermally altered mafic volcanics and greywacke, surrounded by black schist metasedimentary units and appears to be controlled by rheological contrast between lithologies and flexures and intersections within the structural corridor. The abundant drill discoveries of auriferous host units through the challengingly thick glacial cover shows the true potential of the area.

Two previous drilling campaigns completed in 2021 and 2022 (Feb 21, 2023 Press Release: "Gold Line announces 2022 Winter Phase 2 Drill Program Results from the Paubacken Proiect" and April 20, 2022 Press Release: "Gold Line Announces Results 2021 Drill Program at Paubacken Property") tested approximately 1 km of the structure and successfully intercepted gold mineralization, including 22.5 m of 2.4 g/t Au in PAU21003. In 2023, follow up base-of-till / top-of-bedrock ("BoT/ToB") drilling successfully expanded the mineralized footprint to the north and south along the structure to 1.5 km, including the highest BoT/ToB result to date on the Project of 5.01 g/t Au (September 20, 2023 Press Release "Gold Line Announces Positive Exploration Progress on Sweden Projects"). A total of only 1,492 m of diamond drilling has historically been done by FNM at Aida.

About the Paubäcken Project

The Paubäcken Project consists of four licenses covering 19,737 hectares that cover the central part of an emerging district in north central Sweden known as the "Gold Line belt". The Gold Line belt is host to several significant gold deposits, including the Company's Barsele project, as well as the Svartliden gold mine and mill complex and Fäboliden development project (both operated by Dragon Mining Ltd.). The Svartliden mill is currently processing gold ores from the Fäbodtjärn gold mine, which started mining operations in 2024.

The Paubäcken project is strategically positioned between Barsele and Fäboliden, and 5 km northeast of the Svartliden mine, within the Gold Line belt in northern Sweden. The Project is host to 22 km of the regionally significant "Gold Line" structure which can be traced for over 200 km in regional geophysics data. The Gold Line was first recognized in the late 1970s as a large arsenic-in-soil anomaly formed by a regional fault. All mineralization discovered to date shows a spatial relationship to this structural corridor, occurring either in the main shear corridor or on perpendicular structures within a few km of the main structures. The geology of the Paubäcken project consists of a sequence of inverted basin sediments and mafic volcanic rocks intruded by small syn-kinematic granitic intrusions within a broad, anastomosing high strain structural corridor. The rocks are regionally metamorphosed to amphibolite facies and gold mineralization is associated with intense biotite, and calc-silicate alteration assemblages and sulphide minerals pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, and minor other sulphides. These lithological sequences are highly prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford,

CEO & Director

Follow Goldsky Resources:

Twitter: https://x.com/goldskyir

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@goldskyir

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goldskyir

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goldskyir

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goldskyir

Qualified Person, QAQC & Sampling Protocols

Gernot Wober, P. Geo., Chief Technical Advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents within this news release.

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of Goldsky Resources employees. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed and marked. Blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Core boxes were then packed on pallets together with blanks and certified reference materials for dispatch to the prep lab belonging to ALS Minerals in Piteå, Sweden. There the core was split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Where oriented core had been obtained the half without orientation lines was consistently sampled.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by ALS Minerals. Samples were prepared for analysis by crushing with ALS methods CRU-31 and SPL-32; individual samples were crushed to 70% less than 2mm and a 500g split was sent for analysis gold. On selected samples a second sample was split off and sent for whole rock analysis using ALS method CCP-PKG01. Gold in all samples was analysed using photon activation assay (method Au-PA01) at ALS Minerals facility in Thunder Bay, Canada. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all company inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates and includes, statements with respect to (i) the NBU Acquisition, (ii) issuance of Shares thereunder, and (iii) receipt of TSXV approval of the NBU Acquisition. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will materialize or that the assumptions on which it is based are correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release are free from errors and readers of this news release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this news release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this news release, unless it is required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

APPENDIX

Figure 1: Plan map of the 2025 Aida drill program with mafic host units outlined within the Aida shear corridor.

Figure 2: Section C-C'. Cross section through the Amneris Zone (left side of image) and the Central Zone of Aida. Drill hole 2025-AID-024 extends the Central Zone approximately 75m deeper on this section with the interval 11.7m @ 0.88 g/t Au incl: 4.0m @1.85 g/t Au starting from 343.0 m down the hole.

Figure 3: Section B-B'. Cross section through the Central and Radames Zones (right side of image)of Aida. The higher interval in drill hole 2025-AID-019 11.1m @ 1.61 g/t Au highlights the new Radames Zone and the second interval lower down the drill hole trace cuts through the Central Zone.

Figure 4: Section A-A'. Cross section through the Central and Pharao Zones of Aida about 100 m north of the discovery hole (PAU21003). Hole 2025-AID-027 intercept of 1.5m @ 11.42 g/t Au represents a deeper interval along the new Radames Zones and the second interval lower down the drill trace of 17.5 m @ 1.17 g/t Au represents the Pharao Zone.

Figure 5: Cross section through the northern end of the Aida and Pharao zones. This cross section also contains the deepest mineralized intercept to date; a 6.0m @ 4.69 g/t Au in quartz veins hosted by sandy-silty greywacke from 343.2m downhole in 2025-AID-037.

Figure 6: Shows the location of the various properties and targets in Sweden and compares them in terms of scale to the goldbelt in Quebec Canada.

Table 1: Drill hole information for the holes in the current press release.

Hole number Easting UTM 33 Northing UTM 33 Elevation Depth (m) Azimuth Dip 2025-AID-013 629016 7191060 452 200 239 -50 2025-AID-014 629076 7190982 450 203 240 -50 2025-AID-015 629152 7191025 453 248 241 -50 2025-AID-016 629122 7191115 455 253 243 -50 2025-AID-017 629138 7191201 461 275 237 -50 2025-AID-018 629076 7191266 463 296 240 -50 2025-AID-019 629208 7191236 462 288 238 -51 2025-AID-020 628974 7191325 463 198 240 -50 2025-AID-021 628932 7191414 465 197 240 -50 2025-AID-022 629154 7191151 459 277 242 -50 2025-AID-023 628885 7191375 462 196 241 -49 2025-AID-024 629234 7191193 461 452 237 -50 2025-AID-025 628837 7191468 464 209 239 -50 2025-AID-026 628784 7191457 461 206 239 -51 2025-AID-027 629156 7191330 465 335 239 -50 2025-AID-028 628714 7191707 463 248 241 -50 2025-AID-029 629279 7191301 464 455 240 -50 2025-AID-031 628645 7191781 462 317 239 -50 2025-AID-032 629242 7191377 467 548 234 -49 2025-AID-033 628539 7191925 462 193 237 -50 2025-AID-034 629099 7191393 467 399 233 -49 2025-AID-035 628610 7191975 466 245 239 -49 2025-AID-036 628816 7191237 455 136 60 -50 2025-AID-037 629062 7191364 466 351 238 -51 2025-AID-039 628878 7191159 452 302 57 -45

Table 2: Significant intercepts from drill holes not previously released. All assay results from Aida have now been received by the company.

Drill Hole From To width Weighted Avg Grade 2025-AID-013 95.5 99.5 4.0 0.86 and: 112.1 120.8 8.7 0.81 2025-AID-014 60.9 69.0 8.1 2.30 incl: 62.0 65.5 3.5 5.42 2025-AID-015 42.4 52.7 10.3 0.73 incl: 45.4 52.7 7.3 0.96 incl: 42.4 46.4 4.0 0.99 incl: 45.4 46.4 1.0 3.41 incl: 49.5 50.5 1.0 2.38 or: 49.5 52.7 3.2 1.00 and: 209.0 227.4 18.4 0.43 incl: 215.6 216.6 1.0 1.71 2025-AID-016 68.9 73.2 4.3 2.59 and: 218.9 244.5 25.6 1.22 incl: 238.8 244.5 5.8 2.52 incl: 243.0 244.5 1.6 8.00 2025-AID-017 125.3 130.0 4.7 1.78 2025-AID-018 25.8 30.9 5.1 1.35 and: 148.0 152.0 4.0 1.21 2025-AID-019 187.2 198.3 11.1 1.61 incl: 187.2 192.3 5.1 3.12 and: 230.9 240.0 9.1 0.84 incl: 233.0 236.0 3.0 1.64 incl: 230.9 237.1 6.2 1.12 2025-AID-021 75.0 83.0 8.0 2.60 incl: 78.0 82.0 4.0 4.83 2025-AID-022 209.5 216.6 7.1 2.21 incl: 210.5 214.5 4.0 3.06 2025-AID-024 221.6 223.6 2.0 2.02 and: 343.0 354.7 11.7 0.88 incl: 343.0 347.0 4.0 1.85 2025-AID-027 221.6 223.0 1.4 11.42 and: 251.0 253.2 2.3 1.49 and: 284.4 301.9 17.5 1.17 incl: 291.4 293.4 2.0 3.35 2025-AID-028 61.9 66.8 5.0 0.87 incl: 64.9 65.8 1.0 2.67 2025-AID-029 246.2 249.5 3.3 1.65 and: 305.5 309.0 3.5 2.92 2025-AID-032 454.0 464.7 10.7 0.63 2025-AID-034 148.6 166.6 18.1 1.17 Incl: 157.0 158.0 1.0 10.39 and: 261.6 267.0 5.4 0.82 2025-AID-037 154.0 175.4 21.4 1.17 incl: 163.4 169.4 6.0 2.25 and: 343.2 349.2 6.0 4.69 2025-AID-039 99.4 125.7 26.4 2.80 incl: 100.6 110.3 9.7 3.83

View PDF version

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

ir@goldskyresources.com

Goldsky's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se.