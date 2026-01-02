Anzeige
WKN: A2QQMK | ISIN: GB00BLGZ9862
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tesco PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Tesco PLC (LSE: TSCO; OTCQX: TSCDY, TSCDF), a multinational grocery retailer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Tesco PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited Market.

Tesco PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols "TSCDY" and "TSCDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are excited to welcome Tesco to the OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "As one of the world's most recognized retail brands, Tesco's addition to OTCQX enhances U.S. investors' ability to access global leaders and strengthens the connection between UK and U.S. capital markets."

About Tesco PLC
We are Tesco, a multinational grocery retailer, with its headquarters in the UK. We serve millions of customers every week, in stores and online, across the UK, Ireland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia, and provide additional services across the Tesco family.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
