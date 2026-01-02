Chinese battery maker LiTime has introduced its 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Self-Heating Battery, offering 4,096 Wh of energy capacity and 2,560 W of continuous output power.Chinese battery manufacturer LiTime has introduced a new battery, dubbed the 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Self-Heating Battery. The company's new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery has a rated capacity of 320 Ah. "It delivers 4,096 Wh of energy capacity and 2,560 W max continuous output power," the company said in a statement. "It supports 4P4S expansion, scaling up to 65.5kWh of energy capacity and 40.96kW of output power, making ...

