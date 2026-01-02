Black Book Research Publishes the 2026 State of Global Digital Healthcare Technology

A landmark, vendor-agnostic global benchmark delivering country-true insights on EHR and digital health performance across 147 countries, evaluating 70 vendors against 18 operational KPIs, independent from vendor influence, now available as a no-cost resource to support evidence-based decision-making worldwide.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Black Book Research today announced the release of its 2026 State of Global Digital Healthcare Technology, a 700+ page intelligence publication created for healthcare leaders, policymakers, clinicians, and technology decision-makers seeking clear, comparable evidence on which digital health technologies and vendors deliver measurable value amid intensifying financial constraints, workforce shortages, cybersecurity risks, and evolving regulatory requirements.

Developed as a cornerstone of Black Book Research's 2026 publication program, the report reflects the firm's continuing commitment to global healthcare stakeholders by routinely providing accessible, actionable resources that inform high-stakes decisions across markets of every maturity level. By translating verified frontline experience into practical benchmarks and decision-ready insights, Black Book aims to support choices that strengthen patient care, improve clinical and administrative workflows, reduce avoidable costs, and expand the accessibility of healthcare worldwide.

Key highlights for readers and editors

Scope: 147 countries, 70 vendors (10 global multi-country platforms; 20 regional leaders; 40 country-specific vendors).

Consistent benchmarking: 18 operational KPIs spanning usability, localization, interoperability, AI readiness, cybersecurity posture, implementation experience, and value for money.

Reporting depth: results at global and regional levels, plus national-level reporting where sample sizes allow.

Use case: procurement, modernization planning, vendor selection, governance, and performance improvement strategies.

Methodology designed for independence and public utility

Black Book Research's methodology is built to protect independence and maximize practical value. The organization's mission is to democratize credible healthcare IT performance intelligence worldwide without pay-to-play placement, sponsored influence, or vendor-directed scoring.

Participation model: voluntary and uncompensated.

Respondent integrity: participants are validated as genuine healthcare professionals and healthcare IT users.

Conflict protection: vendor-employee responses about their own products are excluded from customer ratings or analyzed separately for context.

Ongoing polling: year-round data collection to keep benchmarks current and decision-relevant.

Statistical targets: with 20,550 completed vendor performance evaluation responses drawn from an estimated universe of roughly 7 million healthcare IT decision-makers, the 2026 report targets (excluding 34,112 global HIT respondents from 132 countries on Black Book ad hoc and trend spotting polls through the second half of 2025) 95% confidence; regional margins of error around ±3% and an approximate ±0.7 percentage-point bound for global proportions near 50% under simple random-sampling assumptions.

Headline finding: the global market has structurally realigned

New 2026 survey findings indicate a decisive shift away from automatic preference for the largest U.S. platforms toward what Black Book defines as "conditional scale", vendors win only when they match local fit, sovereignty requirements, implementation speed, and modern architectures.

Key signals include:

91% of organizations outside the U.S. now prioritize regional/non-U.S. vendors in procurement shortlists.

Satisfaction with regional/multi-national EHRs: 92%, versus 66% f or U.S.-based platforms in non-U.S. markets.

82% cite digital sovereignty/data-control rules as primary selection factors; implementation timelines reported 45-48% shorter for regional vendors on comparable projects.

76% now treat native AI and analytics as a core procurement criterion.

Report Availability

The 2026 State of Global Digital Healthcare Technology is available for global stakeholders as a no-cost digital download via blackbookmarketresearch.com. In line with Black Book Research's public-interest commitment, the publication is distributed freely and without vendor sponsorships tied to inclusion, rankings, or scoring. Download now at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/2026-black-book-state-of-global-healthcare-technology.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare technology market research and public-interest insights firm that produces global benchmarking reports based on verified, frontline user experience and ongoing polling. Black Book is committed to providing vendor-agnostic, accessible resources that equip healthcare decision-makers with actionable intelligence supporting better technology choices with the ultimate objective of improving patient care, strengthening workflows, reducing costs, and expanding healthcare access worldwide.

