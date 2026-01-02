Clicks Technology Ltd: Clicks Introduces Communicator, a Second Phone Built for Communication, Not Consumption

A purpose-built smartphone designed to complement today's flagships by prioritizing context, input, and control. Reserve beginning January 2.





LONDON, Jan. 02, 2026today announced Clicks Communicator, a new kind of smartphone designed to complement today's flagship devices by doing what they increasingly don't: helping people communicate clearly, act quickly, and stay focused in a noisy digital world.

As smartphones have become larger, more powerful, and more content-driven, many people have begun carrying a second phone - for work, travel, privacy, or simply to create healthier boundaries with technology. Clicks Communicator is purpose-built for that growing two-phone lifestyle, prioritizing communication over consumption and action over distraction.

Rather than competing with flagship smartphones like iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Pixel, Communicator is designed to work alongside them, excelling at messaging, triage, and responsiveness while leaving content capture and entertainment to primary devices.

Clicks Communicator will be available in three finishes: Smoke, Clover and Onyx, and offer a variety of interchangeable back covers for personalization. Reservations begin Friday, January 2nd for USD $199, with availability beginning later this year.





"Communicator is to a smartphone what a Kindle is to an iPad," said Jeff Gadway, Chief Marketing Officer at Clicks. "It's a complementary product that stands on its own, optimized for a specific purpose. In the case of Clicks Communicator, that means communicating with confidence in a noisy world."

Built for Doing, Not Doomscrolling

Modern smartphones are optimized for big screens, cameras, and infinite feeds. Clicks Communicator takes a different approach, focusing on three core principles: context, input, and control.

The result is a compact, tactile phone that helps users quickly understand what matters, respond efficiently, and take action in the moment, without waiting to get back to a desk or being pulled into distractions along the way.

Whether used as a second phone alongside a flagship device or as a primary phone for people who prioritize communication, Clicks Communicator is built for doing, not doomscrolling.





Context That Separates Signal From Noise

At the heart of Communicator is a new Signal light, designed to surface meaningful messages without demanding constant screen attention. The Signal can be customized with different colors and light patterns for specific people, groups, or apps, making it easy to distinguish priority communications at a glance.

Integrated into the phone's side-mounted Prompt Key, the Signal remains visible whether Communicator is face up or face down, reinforcing its role as a glanceable, low-distraction companion.





Clicks has partnered with Niagara Launcher, an Android launcher with over 12 million downloads, to co-develop a streamlined software experience focused on triage and action. Messages from apps like Gmail, Telegram, WhatsApp, and Slack are curated directly on the home screen, allowing users to review and respond quickly without navigating multiple apps.





Input Designed for Modern Communication

Clicks Communicator builds on the award-winning Clicks Keyboard case, featuring a real keyboard with larger, ergonomically contoured keys for fast, confident typing.

The keyboard is also touch-sensitive, enabling smooth scrolling through messages, lists, and web pages without reaching for the touchscreen.





For voice-first communications, the dedicated Prompt Key starts speech input. Press and hold to dictate a message, release to send. Outside of text fields, the same key begins a voice recording.





Looking ahead, the Prompt Key is designed as a platform for future collaborations with AI-powered applications (including note takers, voice recorders, and intelligent agents) enabling new ways to capture, process, and act on information.

Compact, Purposeful Design

Measuring just 131.5 mm tall and weighing 170 grams, Clicks Communicator is designed to fit comfortably in a pocket while feeling balanced in hand.





Design details like an elevated display and contoured chin improve ergonomics while protecting the keyboard, while a sloped back cover with chamfered edges gives Communicator a distinctive profile. Interchangeable back covers allow users to personalize Communicator and complement their primary phone.





Control and Choice, Reintroduced

In contrast to increasingly minimal smartphones, Clicks Communicator leans into choice and physical control.

Features include:

A 3.5mm headphone jack

A tactile kill switch configurable for airplane mode, Signal light behavior, keyboard touch input, and more

Expandable microSD storage up to 2TB

Physical SIM tray and eSIM





Designed with user control in mind, Clicks Communicator also supports applications built on the Android Strongbox API, enabling secure storage and hardware-backed encryption.

A Fully Equipped Companion Phone

While purpose-built for communication, Clicks Communicator is fully equipped as a modern mobile phone, featuring:

Android 16 with 5 years of security updates

Global 5G, 4G LTE, and 3G/2G support, unlocked

4,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery

256GB onboard storage plus expandable microSD

50MP main camera with OIS and 24MP front camera

NFC with Google Pay, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6

USB-C and wireless charging





Built on Proven Demand

Clicks Communicator builds on the success of the Clicks Keyboard case, first introduced at CES 2024.

"Since launching Clicks Keyboard, we've shipped more than 100,000 units to customers in over 100 countries," said Adrian Li, CEO and co-founder of Clicks. "That response validated something we strongly believed: there's growing demand for purpose-built products that help people communicate with confidence and take action. Clicks Communicator is a natural evolution of that idea."

Michael Fisher, co-founder of Clicks Technology and YouTube tech reviewer (MrMobile), added:

"The two-phone lifestyle is becoming more common. Some people need a second phone for work, others want to be more intentional about how they use technology. At a time when everything is fighting for our attention, your phone should excel at helping you take action, not feeding distraction."

Pricing and Availability

Clicks Communicator will be available in Smoke, Clover, and Onyx at a special launch price of USD $499. Purchase your reservation before February 27 to lock in early bird pricing and priority access:

Reservation deposit (http://www.clicksphone.com): USD $199 to lock in a USD $399 early bird price, or

(http://www.clicksphone.com): USD $199 to lock in a USD $399 early bird price, or Reservation paid in full (http://www.clicksphone.com): USD $399 with two additional back covers included





Clicks Communicator is expected to begin shipping later this year.





Experience Clicks at CES 2026

Clicks will showcase Communicator at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, January 6-9, including the ShowStoppers press event on January 6. Media interested in briefings or hands-on demos can contact press@clicks.tech .

Media Contact:

Press@clicks.tech

B-roll and imagery are available in the Clicks Press Kit: LINK

About Clicks Technology

Clicks Technology Ltd is a mobile company empowering people through purpose-built technology. After launching the Clicks Keyboard Case in 2024, Clicks has shipped over 100,000 keyboards for iPhone, Google Pixel and Motorola Razr, with customers in more than 100 countries. Introduced in 2026, Clicks Communicator and Clicks Power Keyboard enable people to cut through the noise and do more on the go. Founded by a team of creators and technologists with decades of experience at some of the world's most well-known mobile brands, Clicks is passionate about building products to help people take action. For more information on Clicks, visit: clicks.tech .

