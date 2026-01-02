A University of Exeter team has tested single-axis tracking systems for floating solar across 12 UK sites, finding azimuthal tracking delivers the largest energy gains and lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE).University of Exeter researchers compared east-west (E-W), north-south (N-S), and azimuthal single-axis tracking floating PV systems, simulating 10 MWp plants on lakes and reservoirs from northern Scotland to southern Cornwall, United Kingdom. Fixed-tilt systems were included as a reference. Azimuthal tracking rotates a fixed-tilt array, similar to a turntable. "While the UK continues to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...