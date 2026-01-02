Crash Proof Retirement Show Celebrates 17th Anniversary on Talk Radio 1210

The Crash Proof Retirement Show continues as the longest-running paid programming financial show in the history of Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / The Crash Proof Retirement Show, a financial radio show that helps educate those in-or-near retirement on how to protect their nest eggs without market risk, has celebrated an important milestone of 17 years on Philadelphia's renowned Talk Radio 1210 WPHT. The 17th Anniversary episode marked the first without Phil Cannella, the late founder of Crash Proof Retirement, and the first with new co-host Traci Stillman.

The Crash Proof Retirement Show is the longest-running paid programming financial show in the history of Talk Radio 1210, which ranks as the number one talk radio station in Philadelphia and the 8th talk station nationally. This is a historic achievement for Crash Proof Retirement, which provides transparent, consumer-driven financial education to current and soon-to-be retirees who want to avoid market risks while maintaining the nest egg they worked a lifetime to build.

With a potential reach of 3.2 million listeners per week, the Crash Proof Retirement Show remains an important part of the firm's financial education efforts. Hosted by Crash Proof Retirement president Joann Small-Cannella and Traci Stillman, the firm's CEO, the show features exclusive interviews with powerful financial industry leaders, esteemed economists, top researchers, as well as highly ranked federal officials, covering topics that help listeners understand the importance of protecting their nest egg from the predatory Wall Street market. Each show features real testimonials from some of the over 6,000 Crash Proof Retirement clients who have been empowered by the financial education delivered over the past 17 years.

"We continue Phil's mission of bringing truth, transparency, and clarity to the American retiree, that Wall Street and the mainstream financial news media simply don't provide." says Joann Small-Cannella, President of Crash Proof Retirement. "It's unbiased financial education at its best, and is a key part of our firm's commitment educating everyday Americans, which includes our events, 3-Step educational process, and everything we do here at Crash Proof Retirement."

The Exclusive Crash Proof Retirement System is a one-of-a-kind strategy that helps those looking to protect their retirement savings from market fluctuations and exploitative Wall Street practices. With nearly two decades on the air, the Crash Proof Retirement Show continues to document the need for this type of non-market-based approach to retirement savings, particularly in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, which erased so many Americans' hard-earned retirement accounts. Other topics covered in the show include long-term care solutions and the importance of working with a financial firm that has a fiduciary responsibility. This milestone serves as a testament to Crash Proof Retirement's consumer driven approach:

"The fact that we're on the air for 17 years and have protected well over $1 Billion of consumer's assets from market risk and loss, and we don't have a single infraction against us as a company, that says it all." says Crash Proof Retirement CEO Traci Stillman. Looking ahead, Crash Proof Retirement says listeners can expect new exclusive interviews and updated advice for maintaining principal in today's unstable financial marketplace. Philadelphia area listeners are invited to tune into Talk Radio 1210 WPHT on Saturdays at 11am and Sundays at 1pm to catch every episode of the Crash Proof Retirement Show. The show can also be heard online at https://crashproofretirement.com/radio-show/ .

