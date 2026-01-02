Anzeige
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
02.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + 2026 Trading Begins after the S&P 500's Strong 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 2nd

  • Tech stocks, especially AI names, are lifting the S&P 500 early in the first trading session of the year. Precious metals are also higher after silver and gold posted big gains in 2025.
  • The S&P 500 finished last year up 16%, marking a third consecutive year of double-digit gains. Strategists expect continued strength amid economic resilience.
  • Historically bullish year-end trend hasn't fully materialized-the S&P fell 0.9% in the last five sessions of 2025, but today's 0.6% gain suggests momentum may be turning.

