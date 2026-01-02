Sound Money Defense League: Sound Money Groups Announce Inaugural Journal: Sound Money Review

Leading Groups Team Up to Bridge Sound Money Policy and Thought Leadership

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Three pro-gold and silver groups have teamed up to present the inaugural Sound Money Review, a new, one of a kind collection of writings dedicated solely to immortalizing and advancing principles of sound money.

The Review, presented by Money Metals Exchange, Sound Money Defense League, and Sound Money Foundation aims to curate and highlight compelling and relevant research, past and present, pertaining to sound money. These three groups comprise the nation's leaders in sound money policy advocacy as well as publishers of the Sound Money Index, the nation's leading resource ranking all 50 states by their state laws pertaining to precious metals.

This new journal highlights relevant, prescient writings from economists, legal scholars, philosophers, historians, and other relevant backgrounds. The new compendium is comprised of writings by Sound Money Fellow Joakim Book, as well as writings by Lawrence W. Reed, Hans F. Sennholz, Kristoffer M. Hansen, Edwin Vieira, Jr., and Joshua D. Glawson.

The collection includes writings on topics such as how government money incentivizes debt, the resurrection of savings under a sound money standard, the origins of money, the abuse of monetary power by central bankers, the populist case for a gold standard, and observations on the legality of "alternative currencies" in the United States.

Stefan Gleason, president and CEO of Money Metals said, "We entered this sector 15 years ago because we believe in our product and the philosophical reasons why precious metals serve as an effective check against inflation and runaway government. We are excited to provide yet another resource for individuals and investors who wish to further their understanding about why sound money matters."

The Sound Money Defense League is responsible for more than 32 successful sound money legislative victories across the nation since 2014. In 2025 alone, more than 30 states considered more than 60 different pieces of sound money legislation. The League also honored KY state Rep. TJ Roberts and WY state Sen. Bob Ide for their commitment to sound money principles.

Jp Cortez, executive director of the League and Editor-in-Chief of the Sound Money Review said, "In addition to enacting meaningful policy changes across the nation, we are thrilled to pioneer this collection, adding yet another resource that inspires further research, debate, and actionable solutions in search of a better monetary system."

The Sound Money Review is one of the many resources on topics pertaining to gold and silver produced by these groups. These groups also offer scholarships, paid fellowships, and publish the Sound Money Index yearly. Please click the links for more information about the Sound Money Scholarship or the Sound Money Fellowship.

Money Metals Exchange

Savvy, self-reliant investors have embraced Money Metals Exchange as their trustworthy, low-cost source for gold and silver bullion coins, bars, and rounds. With over one million customers, Money Metals also operates one of the largest precious metals depository in North America and has been rated the "Best Overall" precious metals dealer by Investopedia, a global financial industry authority.

Sound Money Defense League

The Sound Money Defense League is a non-partisan public policy group working nationally to restore sound money at the state and federal level. Founded in 2014, the Sound Money Defense League works with allies in elective office to introduce legislation to remove taxation on gold and silver, empower state treasurers to invest state funds in gold, audit the nation's gold reserves, auditing the private bank cartel that has been delegated government power (known as the Federal Reserve System), and otherwise support recognition and use of sound money.

Sound Money Foundation

The Sound Money Foundation is pioneering principles of sound money through education, research, and other collaborative advocacy efforts. The Foundation aims to expand the research and discourse surrounding sound money, gold standards, and free-market monetary systems by curating and supporting scholarly research to highlight the shortcomings of centrally planned economic systems and develop a deeper understanding of sound money nationwide.

