BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announced its Q4 2025 results, concluding a transformative year with over 11 million registered users globally and diversified offerings that positioned the platform for continued growth despite industry-wide market volatility.





Diversification Strategy Validates During Market Headwinds

While Q4's crypto market downturn affected trading volumes across the entire industry, BTCC's diversified product categories demonstrated exceptional resilience. The exchange processed $775 billion in total trading volume ($670 billion futures, $105 billion spot) while its tokenized real-world asset (RWA) futures emerged as the breakout success of 2025, generating over $53.1 billion in annual trading volume, with Q4 contributing $22.7 billion.

"Our tokenized RWA futures product type proved visionary during Q4's challenges," said Marcus Chen, Product Manager at BTCC. "We maintained user growth and expanded our product offerings precisely during challenging market conditions."

2025 Tokenized Futures Performance:

Q1: $1.2 billion | Q2: $16.4 billion | Q3: $12.8 billion | Q4: $22.7 billion

BTCC's tokenized futures enable users worldwide to trade traditional assets such as commodities and stocks using USDT, eliminating geographic barriers and costly intermediaries that restrict access to global markets.

TradingView Integration Brings Professional Tools to All Traders

A major Q4 milestone was BTCC's integration with TradingView, bringing institutional-grade charting and analysis tools to all users. The partnership provides BTCC users with access to TradingView's powerful technical indicators, multi-timeframe analysis, and real-time market data across over 400 crypto and tokenized futures.

"TradingView integration delivers professional-grade tools to every trader, regardless of experience level," said Marcus Chen. "Whether analyzing Bitcoin or tokenized Tesla futures, users can now access all of BTCC's perpetual futures directly through TradingView's platform."

Q4 Platform Highlights

Product and Feature Expansion:

New listings including Zcash (ZEC), Pippin (PIPPIN), Audiera (BEAT)

Over 400 spot and futures trading pairs

Introduced copy trading features for Futures Pro

Security & Transparency:

Added $2.2 million Risk Reserve Fund, bringing the total to over $21 million

Monthly Proof of Reserves consistently above industry standards of 100%

Community & Growth Initiatives:

Hosted the exclusive Poolside Sync Party at TOKEN2049 Singapore, connecting with crypto's top influencers and industry leaders

Announced plan to triple workforce to 3,500 employees to support platform growth and Web3 infrastructure development

Global Recognition:

The exchange's commitment to user-centric services earned recognition in December 2025 when BTCC won Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at the BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025, receiving the highest number of votes from global cryptocurrency users.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Building on the foundation laid in 2025, BTCC will expand its product offerings including RWA futures and other popular coins, pursue strategic partnerships with various projects, and continue to optimise its platform to meet the needs of traders from different levels.

"2025 was a milestone year for BTCC," said Marcus. "As we scale our team and expand our offerings, we're building for the long term, not just for trading, but for meaningful Web3 adoption."

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

