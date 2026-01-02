CLPS Incorporation Announces Chairman's Letter to the Company's Shareholders

HONG KONG, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), today released a letter to shareholders from the Chairman of its Board of Directors. The full text of the letter follows:

Dear Valued Shareholders,

Happy New Year!

As we begin 2026, I wish to extend my sincere appreciation for your continued trust and support. Looking back at the past year, CLPS remained steadfastly focused on disciplined execution and technological innovation, even as we navigated a dynamic global macroeconomic environment. During this period, our long-term and historically largest client announced a substantial reduction of personnel at its China Solution Centers (CSCs) in Dalian and Shanghai. This development compelled us to dissolve most of the dedicated IT teams serving this account. While this created a significant impact on our fiscal 2025 financial results, it has also accelerated our transition toward a more diversified and resilient business model.

Beyond these challenges, 2025 served as a pivotal year of transformation for the Company. We strengthened our IT solutions capabilities, expanded our geographic footprint, and deepened strategic partnerships-laying a robust foundation for sustainable, diversified growth.

1. Technological Innovation

Innovation remains at the core of CLPS's strategy. During the year, we made meaningful progress in advancing next-generation digital solutions across artificial intelligence (AI), automation, Web3, and financial infrastructure.

We successfully launched Nibot, our proprietary Robotic Process Automation (RPA) product. Distinguished by its high configurability, low-code implementation, and strong compatibility, Nibot has garnered strong client acclaim. This momentum was highlighted by its successful deployment for a leading Hong Kong banking client in the second half of 2025.

Concurrently, our wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, Qinson Credit Card Services Limited, unveiled a Web3-ready issuance platform, marking our strategic entry into the stablecoin and digital asset infrastructure ecosystem. These initiatives reflect our commitment to building scalable, future-ready technologies that address evolving client needs.

Furthermore, our AI-driven solutions enabled sophisticated use cases, including the legacy system modernization for a major Hong Kong financial institution. This project successfully established a replicable technology framework, paving the way for the Company's expansion into modernizing complex financial systems.

2. Financial Performance and Outlook

In fiscal 2025, amid a cautious budgeting environment across our global client base, CLPS focused on diversifying its revenue streams and accelerating the development of a more resilient financial framework.

Revenue : CLPS delivered total revenue of $164.5 million, representing a 15.2% increase year-over-year. While the downsizing of a key client's CSCs has created a phased financial impact-primarily affecting net income in fiscal year 2025, with a projected shift to revenue in the next-this challenge has strengthened our resolve to accelerate our strategic transformation. These efforts are already yielding positive results; after absorbing this one-time impact, we anticipate maintaining a revenue growth rate of 10%-15% for fiscal year 2026.

: CLPS delivered total revenue of $164.5 million, representing a 15.2% increase year-over-year. While the downsizing of a key client's CSCs has created a phased financial impact-primarily affecting net income in fiscal year 2025, with a projected shift to revenue in the next-this challenge has strengthened our resolve to accelerate our strategic transformation. These efforts are already yielding positive results; after absorbing this one-time impact, we anticipate maintaining a revenue growth rate of 10%-15% for fiscal year 2026. Profitability: Gross profit increased 10.2% to $36.3 million. In response to the aforementioned client downsizing, the Company restructured its IT staffing, incurring significant one-time severance charges. While this created unavoidable short-term pressure on net income, our core operational performance remains stable. Excluding all employee termination compensation, adjusted net income for fiscal year 2025 was $78.0 thousand.

Looking ahead, management is cautiously optimistic. While we sustain organic growth through core IT consulting services, we see growing demand for AI-enabled transformation, automation, and digital modernization solutions.

3. Strategic Partnerships

Partnerships were vital to advancing our innovation roadmap. We collaborated with The Bank of East Asia, Limited to conduct a Proof-of-Concept of Nibot, an advanced AI agent that integrates RPA and Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenA.I.). The initiative is part of the second cohort of the GenA.I. Sandbox, jointly launched by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited. This underscores our ability to partner with leading financial institutions and regulators on cutting-edge initiatives, validating our technological capabilities and positioning CLPS as a trusted partner in shaping the future of intelligent financial services.

4. Operations and Organizational Development

Operational excellence remains a priority as we scale. We established the CLPS AI Innovation Committee, strengthening governance and strategic alignment around AI deployment. In addition, our majority-owned subsidiary, JAJI Global Incorporation, has submitted a Form F-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with its proposed initial public offering of ordinary shares, and we are progressing steadily through this process. Supporting these strategic milestones, we continue to invest in our delivery frameworks to ensure innovation is matched with reliability and execution quality.

5. Global Expansion

Fiscal 2025 marked a milestone in our international growth with the establishment of our Indonesia subsidiary. This move further deepens our localized footprint in the region and fulfills our commitment to cultivating Southeast Asia as a key growth market.

Our geographic diversification continues to yield exceptional results: revenue generated outside mainland China grew approximately 90.5% to $42.5 million, highlighting the success of our global expansion strategy. Supported by an established presence across five major regions-Greater China, Southeast Asia, East Asia, North America, and the Middle East-CLPS's global operational network is becoming increasingly robust, driving a comprehensive enhancement of our competitive advantage.

6. Business Diversification

CLPS continues to build a resilient, multi-sector business model. Our diversification strategy provides operational flexibility across different economic cycles, spanning fintech solutions, payment services, e-commerce, and global tourism.

Notably, we have achieved strong momentum within our education sector; the College of Allied Educators, acquired by the Company, contributed $2.0 million in revenue during fiscal 2025. This result demonstrates our ability to efficiently integrate strategic assets and underscores our successful expansion beyond core IT services into high-potential industry verticals.

2025 was a year of deliberate groundwork and steady progress. While challenges remain, CLPS enters 2026 with clearer strategic direction, enhanced innovation capabilities, and an expanding global footprint.

On behalf of the Board and management team, I thank our employees for their unwavering dedication, our clients and partners for their collaboration, and you, our shareholders, for your ongoing trust and support. We remain firmly committed to reinforcing our long-term value proposition and advancing CLPS as a trusted global technology partner.

With sincerity and determination,

Xiao Feng Yang

Chairman of the Board

CLPS Incorporation

