WKN: 915272 | ISIN: US1924461023 | Ticker-Symbol: COZ
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
Gryphon Investors Completes Sale of 3Cloud to Cognizant

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has completed the sale of its portfolio company 3Cloud ("the Company"), a highly scaled dedicated Microsoft Azure services provider, to Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH). The transaction was originally announced on November 13, 2025. Financial terms are not disclosed.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, 3Cloud offers comprehensive solutions that help customers optimize business outcomes within Microsoft Azure, including being a global leader in Azure-dedicated AI enablement solutions. 3Cloud's offerings are purposely built to optimize the value of Microsoft's Azure platform with a proven track record in modern data engineering, cloud-native AI application development, advanced analytics, and Azure managed services. 3Cloud is also an Elite Databricks partner. Since Gryphon's initial investment in June 2020, the Company has completed multiple add-on acquisitions, while also growing organically at over 20% per year to increase its scale by approximately 12x.

Gabe Stephenson, Deal Partner and Co-Head of Gryphon's Technology Solutions & Services Group, said, "We truly enjoyed the journey of working with CEO Mike Rocco, President Jim Dietrich, and the entire 3Cloud management team to build a preeminent Azure services provider. We are grateful for the hard work of the 3Cloud team and we appreciate the shared vision and ultimate success we had together. We wish the 3Cloud team well and expect them to continue to flourish and grow as a part of Cognizant."

Gryphon was represented in sale by Lazard on transaction advisory and Kirkland & Ellis on legal. Cognizant was represented by Mayer Brown.

About Gryphon Investors
Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on growing competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and management teams to accelerate the building of leading, high-quality companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates since 1999 its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, artificial intelligence, human capital acquisition and development, acquisition due diligence and integration planning, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

About 3Cloud
3Cloud is a "born in the cloud," Gold-certified Microsoft Azure technology consulting firm and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider that provides cloud strategy, design, implementation, and managed services to clients across multiple industries. Founded by former Microsoft executives, 3Cloud combines a team of highly-experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients. 3Cloud has been recognized as a top Microsoft Azure partner worldwide, earning multiple Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards across categories such as Data & AI, Health & Life Sciences, Migration to Azure, Solution Assessments, and Modernizing Applications. 3Cloud has more than 1,000 Azure experts and engineers and 1,500+ Microsoft certifications. 3Cloud is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices in Dallas, Texas and supports clients throughout North America.

Contact:
Lambert by LLYC
Caroline Luz
203-570-6462
[email protected]
or
Jennifer Hurson
845-507-0571
[email protected]

SOURCE Gryphon Investors

