A team at Tokyo University of Science (TUS) has identified a structural mechanism by which adding small amounts of scandium to layered sodium manganese oxide cathodes slows the degradation that typically limits sodium-ion battery lifetimes.A new materials study from Japan shows that targeted scandium substitution in layered sodium manganese oxide can mitigate the lattice strain responsible for rapid capacity fade in sodium-ion battery cathodes. The research focuses on layered sodium manganese oxide (Na2/3MnO2), a high-capacity cathode material widely studied as a lower-cost alternative to lithium-ion ...

