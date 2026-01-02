Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage Announces MVP Launch for Live, Creator-First Media Platform

Creators to Keep 70-85% of Revenue as Industry Giants Face Backlash Over Declining Payouts and Algorithm Changes

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Digitalage, a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN), today announced the completion of its Minimum Viable Product, marking a major milestone in the development of a live media platform built for continuous real-time programming, including live news and creator-led broadcasts.

The MVP demonstrates core capabilities across live streaming, content replay, audience interaction, creator discovery, and identity-driven distribution. Designed as a production-grade foundation, the platform enables creators to publish live content at scale while maintaining control over how their content is surfaced, shared, and monetized.

Digitalage is built around a creator-first economic model, offering revenue sharing of 70-85%, compared to industry standards of approximately 45-55%. The platform is designed to support long-form, real-time content rather than short-lived viral clips, addressing growing dissatisfaction among creators with opaque algorithms, declining payouts, and limited ownership on existing platforms.

The launch comes at a time when trust in digital media and news distribution is under increasing pressure, while the creator economy continues to expand into a market measured in the hundreds of billions of dollars. Digitalage's architecture is purpose-built for live publishing, accountability, and sustainable creator economics.

A key driver behind the MVP is Neeraj Baipureddy, Lead Product Engineer at Digitalage, who leads end-to-end product execution across the company's mobile app and creator platform. His work spans real-time live systems, interaction and replay, user identity, presentation and navigation of live content, and privacy-first controls that govern how content is shared and surfaced.

Baipureddy holds a Master of Science in Computer Science and Software Engineering from the University of Washington Bothell and has authored IEEE-published research reflecting a strong foundation in applied machine learning. His research interests include computer vision and remote sensing. Prior to joining Digitalage, he worked across multiple startups and contributed to EduBrite, which was later acquired by LinkedIn Learning.

"The creator economy is at an inflection point," said Peter Michaels, Co-Founder of Digitalage. "Creators are producing more value than ever, yet retaining less control and less revenue. This MVP proves we can deliver live media at scale while restoring ownership, transparency, and fair economics to the people creating the content."

Digitalage plans a staged rollout following the MVP, beginning with controlled testing and creator onboarding ahead of broader expansion. The company is currently preparing for Apple TestFlight distribution as part of its initial deployment strategy.

About Hop-on:

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has had a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

