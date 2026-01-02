DJ Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GOVG LN) Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2026 / 16:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.7792 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10611449 CODE: GOVG LN ISIN: LU2355200796 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2355200796 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVG LN LEI Code: 2221005BT6ROFABD6U12 Sequence No.: 413487 EQS News ID: 2253930 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 02, 2026 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT)