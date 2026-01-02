Largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion features 3 Innovation Award-winning game-changers showcasing immense potential to scaleLAS VEGAS, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will join hands in spearheading the largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9 (Tue-Fri). The showcase features 61 tech companies in a dynamic mix of early-stage and mature companies in AI, robotics, healthtech, and sustainability, to signify Hong Kong's fast-rising technology advancements and the ability to empower innovators in and out of the city to scale imagination to global impact.
Taking centre stage this year, Hong Kong Tech Pavilion stars with several CES Innovation Award winning solutions, as well as world-firsts, in a display of technology strength across the Eureka Park and Global Pavilion that includes companies less than five years old and more established ventures. Highlights include:
In addition, a Hong Kong Tech Networking Reception will be held on Day 2, welcoming all interested parties to engage in conversations of potential partnerships, and explore on business opportunities with Hong Kong tech companies. Registration is now open with details of the Reception as follows:
Appendix: List of 61 tech companies at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, including 47 within the HKSTP ecosystem (in alphabetical order)
