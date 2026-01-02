

Largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion features 3 Innovation Award-winning game-changers showcasing immense potential to scale LAS VEGAS, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will join hands in spearheading the largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9 (Tue-Fri). The showcase features 61 tech companies in a dynamic mix of early-stage and mature companies in AI, robotics, healthtech, and sustainability, to signify Hong Kong's fast-rising technology advancements and the ability to empower innovators in and out of the city to scale imagination to global impact.



Taking centre stage this year, Hong Kong Tech Pavilion stars with several CES Innovation Award winning solutions, as well as world-firsts, in a display of technology strength across the Eureka Park and Global Pavilion that includes companies less than five years old and more established ventures. Highlights include:

Widemount Dynamics Tech : named Best of Innovation for Product in Support of Human Security for All, their Smart Firefighting Robot is designed to detect fires, navigate smoke-filled environments, provide real-time mapping, and determine the best extinguishing agent to minimize costs and risks for losses of life and asset.

: named Best of Innovation for Product in Support of Human Security for All, their Smart Firefighting Robot is designed to detect fires, navigate smoke-filled environments, provide real-time mapping, and determine the best extinguishing agent to minimize costs and risks for losses of life and asset. PointFit : honored under the Digital Health category, the PF-Sweat Patch is an ultra-thin wearable built with patented biomarkers tracking technology, it offers a non-invasive alternative with continuous monitoring of vitals and performance for athletes and wellbeing enthusiasts.

: honored under the Digital Health category, the PF-Sweat Patch is an ultra-thin wearable built with patented biomarkers tracking technology, it offers a non-invasive alternative with continuous monitoring of vitals and performance for athletes and wellbeing enthusiasts. Eieling Technology: honored under the Digital Health category, FattaLab is the world's first intelligence-driven compact fatty liver diagnostic device, delivering assessment results with medical-grade accuracy in just 30 seconds. The high level of convenience promotes early treatment to those who suffer from the disease, enabling immediate preventive care, and potentially boosts longevity. Happenings such as announcement, product launches and briefings, and conversations to business-match at the Pavilions are lining up. That includes an introduction of GumAI, a smart oral healthcare solution developed by Dentomi, sharing more on the "Dentist coming in handy" approach; a demonstration of how DRESIO puts forth its "AI Physiotherapy for Everyone" solution; the launch of "wuBiee & wuBiee wrap" that moftBODY integrates neuroscience into smart textile onto daily shapewear, and more awaits at the Pavilions. Click here for the full line-up at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, and schedule your visit now.



In addition, a Hong Kong Tech Networking Reception will be held on Day 2, welcoming all interested parties to engage in conversations of potential partnerships, and explore on business opportunities with Hong Kong tech companies. Registration is now open with details of the Reception as follows:

Date : 7 January 2026

: 7 January 2026 Time : 5:30 - 7:30 pm

: 5:30 - 7:30 pm Venue: Mercato Della Pescheria, The Venetian

Appendix: List of 61 tech companies at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, including 47 within the HKSTP ecosystem (in alphabetical order)



No.

Company Name

Booth Location

1

0x Limited

Eureka Park

2

AIeveR Robotics Limited

Global Pavilion

3

Airoma AI Limited

Eureka Park

4

AniMed Technology Limited

Eureka Park

5

AP Infosense Limited

Global Pavilion

6

Aporion Technology Limited

Eureka Park

7

BuyHive Limited

Eureka Park

8

Cartesius Robotics Limited

Global Pavilion

9

Cresento Limited

Eureka Park

10

Cyanse Smart Energy Tech Limited

Global Pavilion

11

Dealer Send Logistics Limited

Global Pavilion

12

Decennium Platforms Limited

Eureka Park

13

Dentomi Limited

Eureka Park

14

DRESIO Limited

Global Pavilion

15

Eieling Technology Limited

Global Pavilion

16

Entoptica Limited

Eureka Park

17

Ezygreenpak Limited

Global Pavilion

18

Feelings Group Limited

Eureka Park

19

Firefilm Group Limited

Global Pavilion

20

FreightAmigo Services Limited

Global Pavilion

21

Gembody Limited

Eureka Park

22

Glassdio Scientific Company Limited

Eureka Park

23

GoGoChart Technology Limited

Global Pavilion

24

Green Vigor Limited

Eureka Park

25

Greenbulb Trading Limited

Global Pavilion

26

Hay-koze Limited

Eureka Park

27

Haylo Tech Limited

Eureka Park

28

HKSTP x ARROW HARDWARE LAB

Global Pavilion

29

Hong Kong Aozhen Technology Co., Limited

Global Pavilion

30

iCombo Tech Company Limited

Eureka Park

31

ImageVector MedTech Limited

Eureka Park

32

Immune Materials Limited

Eureka Park

33

Innobound Limited

Eureka Park

34

Loongrise Avionics (HK) Co., Limited

Global Pavilion

35

Mangdang Technology Co., Limited

Eureka Park

36

MedVision Limited

Eureka Park

37

Meridian Innovation Limited

Global Pavilion

38

MintMind Limited

Global Pavilion

39

Mirror Caring Limited

Eureka Park

40

MMSTAR Technologies Limited

Eureka Park

41

moftBODY Limited

Eureka Park

42

Multiply Studio & Technologies Limited

Eureka Park

43

Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited

Global Pavilion

44

Nuvatech Limited

Eureka Park

45

On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited

Eureka Park

46

Plasticvore Chain Limited

Eureka Park

47

Point Fit Technology Limited

Eureka Park

48

ReSaTech Limited

Global Pavilion

49

Robocore Technology Limited

Global Pavilion

50

Shannon & Turing Technology Limited

Eureka Park

51

Solos Technology Limited

Global Pavilion

52

TG0 Limited

Global Pavilion

53

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Global Pavilion

54

UbiquiTech Innovations Limited

Eureka Park

55

Vcare Vision Technology Limited

Global Pavilion

56

Vista Innotech Limited

Global Pavilion

57

Webuild Tech Limited

Eureka Park

58

WeWealth Electronic Innotech Limited

Global Pavilion

59

Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited

Eureka Park

60

Xeroptix Technology Limited

Eureka Park

61

XOXO Beverages Limited

Global Pavilion



Remarks:

The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion is located acrossEureka Park (booth #63200, Hall G) andGlobal Pavilion (booth #50732, Hall A-D) at The Venetian Expo.

