FedEx Singapore and Zero Waste SG Launch 'Sort It Out' Campaign To Boost Community Recycling

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) and one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has collaborated with non-profit Zero Waste Singapore to launch the Sort It Out (SIO) campaign. The initiative encourages households to recycle more effectively and promotes a culture of mindful consumption.

Support from FedEx has helped fund the rollout of educational materials and neighbourhood outreach activities, resulting in the establishment of a new Recycling Hub equipped with smart multi-stream bins. The campaign also introduced the Zero Waste Marketplace, which offers pre-loved clothes, books, snacks, and handcrafted goods made from recycled materials to promote affordable and sustainable living.

On 16 August, 16 FedEx volunteers joined Zero Waste SG for door-to-door surveys in Queenstown residential area. They shared educational resources on proper recycling and gathered insights into residents' recycling habits. To date, the campaign has reached more than 1,200 households.

Since the opening of the new Recycling Hub in Queenstown, over 3 tonnes of recyclables have been collected from residents with a contamination rate below 5% - a marked improvement compared to general recycling averages. A lower contamination rate means recyclables are cleaner and of higher quality, reducing waste sent to landfills.

The SIO campaign builds on Zero Waste SG's earlier Let's Recycle Together programme, which introduced residents to source segregated recycling as a viable alternative to tackle the low national recycling rate. By encouraging residents to sort recyclables at the source, the initiative helps practitioners to be waste-conscious, increasing their awareness of the waste they produce and inculcating a new habit that has shown to successfully reduce contamination rates in many countries.

These efforts are part of FedEx Cares, the company's global community engagement programme. Through charitable giving, in-kind shipping, and volunteerism, FedEx continues to make a positive impact on the communities it serves.

Learn more about ongoing community initiatives at fedexcares.com.

About Zero Waste Singapore
Zero Waste Singapore is a non-governmental organisation and Institution of Public Character (IPC) leading the drive towards zero waste in Singapore through education and advocacy. Zero Waste SG has four key focus areas: Single-Use Disposables, Recycling At Source, Food Waste and Circularity Education. Zero Waste SG works with corporates, government, community groups and schools on impactful outreach programmes including campaigns, roadshows, experiential talks and workshops. For more information, visit www.zerowastesg.com.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-singapore-and-zero-waste-sg-launch-sort-it-out-campaign-to-boost-community-rec-1123554

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
