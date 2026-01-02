BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



2 January 2026

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2025 of 7.24 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 6 February 2026 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 16 January 2026 (ex-dividend date is 15 January 2026).

As set out in the Company's dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 31 December 2025 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 579.29 cents per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 3649 3432