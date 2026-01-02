Ambient Edge Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Welcomes Sky Air & Heat - Expanding HVAC Solutions Across the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Ambient Edge Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, a leading residential and commercial HVAC service provider in Clark County, is pleased to announce that Sky Air & Heat has joined the Ambient Edge team.

As a result of this joining forces, Sky Air & Heat customers will benefit from faster response times and expanded coverage for residential and commercial, heating, cooling, and refrigeration services. This includes expert repairs, installations, maintenance, and wine cellar services; backed by over 20 years of professional experience and friendly service that Ambient Edge is known for.

"This expansion allows us to bring our experienced technicians and proven service standards to more homeowners. We look forward to building long-term relationships and delivering reliable HVAC solutions," said Steve Lewis, General Manager at Ambient Edge.

For over two decades, Ambient Edge Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration has proudly served customers in Southern Nevada and Northwestern Arizona with a commitment to quality workmanship, professionalism, and transparency. With highly skilled NATE-certified technicians and industry-leading warranties, the company has earned a strong reputation for dependable home comfort solutions at competitive prices. From the first call to the final check-in, Ambient Edge prioritizes clear communication and a smooth, stress-free customer experience.

Beyond service excellence, Ambient Edge is proud to give back to the community through ongoing support of local organizations, including the Nevada SPCA and local food banks.

Ambient Edge has served customers in Arizona and Nevada for over 20 years, offering expert repair, installation, and maintenance for HVAC for both residential and commercial customers. With a customer-first approach, highly trained technicians, and a commitment to doing things right the first time, Ambient Edge is redefining what it means to deliver true comfort at home. To learn more about Ambient Edge, visit ambientedge.com

