Motos America Inc. Files for Chapter 11 Restructuring; Dealership Subsidiaries Not Included and Will Continue Operating Without Interruption

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Motos America Inc. ("Motos America" or the "Company"), a Nevada corporation, announced that it filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Utah on December 31, 2025. (Case No. 25-21834).

Importantly, the Company's subsidiary dealership entities have not filed bankruptcy and will continue operating in the ordinary course of business without interruption. The Company's dealerships remain viable businesses and will continue to serve customers, operate with existing employees, and maintain relationships with trade creditors and key vendors as usual. The Company has secured debtor-in-possession financing to ensure adequate liquidity and support operations throughout the Chapter 11 process.

"Motos America's dealership operations are strong and fully open for business," said Vance Harrison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Motos America Inc. "This Chapter 11 filing is limited to the parent company and is intended to address corporate-level debt and related matters following a difficult period in 2025, while positioning the Company for improved stability going forward. In the coming weeks, we expect to present a plan of reorganization to the bankruptcy court, which we believe will allow Motos America to move beyond this challenging period and emerge with a stronger and more sustainable corporate structure, subject to court approval."

Motos America will provide additional updates as appropriate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's restructuring objectives, the anticipated timing and content of any plan of reorganization, and expectations under Chapter 11. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

