Freitag, 02.01.2026
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
ACCESS Newswire
02.01.2026 21:26 Uhr
New To The Street T.V. Commercials Break Digital Records

FLOKI Surpasses 1 Million Views on YouTube Alone; Roadzen, PetVivo, KITON, and Atelier Song Also Cross 1M+ View Milestones

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / New to The Street T.V., one of the longest-running and fastest-growing business television and digital media platforms in the world, today announced that its commercial and long-form digital campaigns are breaking performance benchmarks, led by FLOKI, which has surpassed 1,000,000+ views on YouTube alone, independent of national television reach.

In addition to FLOKI's milestone performance, campaigns featuring Roadzen, PetVivo, KITON, and Atelier Song have each exceeded the 1,000,000+ view mark on YouTube, underscoring the platform's ability to repeatedly deliver seven-figure digital audiences across finance, technology, healthcare, luxury, and lifestyle categories.

"These results are not accidental-they are the product of a disciplined, repeatable media execution model," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "We combine broadcast-grade storytelling, national television credibility, and the largest business-focused YouTube distribution in the market. When those elements converge, the outcome is measurable performance-millions of real viewers, not just impressions."

Predictable Media at Scale

New to The Street's success reflects its proprietary Predictable Media approach, which aligns long-form television interviews, short-form commercials, social amplification, and digital syndication into a unified distribution engine. Content produced for national broadcasts on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business is strategically repurposed to drive sustained engagement across YouTube and social platforms-where audiences actively choose to watch, engage, and share.

Performance highlights include:

  • 1M+ organic YouTube views per campaign, achieved consistently across multiple brands

  • Above-benchmark audience retention and completion rates for business and financial content

  • Cross-sector scalability, from public companies to global luxury brands

  • True omnichannel amplification, bridging linear TV and high-velocity digital reach

A Platform Built for Storytelling, Not Stock Promotion

Now in its 17th year of continuous production, New to The Street remains differentiated by its editorial mission: giving companies the ability to clearly explain their business models, products, and milestones to a broad global audience-without stock price commentary or speculation. This approach has enabled the platform to scale responsibly while maintaining long-term credibility with audiences, networks, and partners worldwide.

With millions of subscribers and accelerating digital growth, New to The Street continues to redefine how companies communicate at scale-where television authority meets digital performance.

About New to The Street T.V.
New to The Street T.V. is a premier business television and digital media platform featuring in-depth interviews with public and private companies, innovators, and global brands. Broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business, and supported by one of the largest business-focused YouTube channels in the world with 4.2M plus subscribers www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV , New to The Street T.V. delivers long-form storytelling, national television exposure, and measurable digital reach through its Predictable Media model.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Email: Monica@NewToTheStreet.com
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@NewToTheStreetTV

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-t.v.-commercials-break-digital-records-1123658

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
