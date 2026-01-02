Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.: Dan Boyd Promoted to President of Branch/Retail Banking

HARROGATE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Commercial Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Boyd to President of Branch/Retail Banking. In this role, he will oversee the six Regional Market Presidents, Government Lending, Treasury Management and Deposits. In addition, Boyd will further develop the bank's treasury management services, deposit base, insurance and investments departments, and retail lending.

Boyd joined Commercial Bank on July 1, 2024 with the acquisition of Alliance Bank & Trust Company (AB&T), becoming the Market President for North and South Carolina. He previously served as President and CEO of AB&T, a role he held since 2015. During his tenure, Boyd successfully grew AB&T's assets from $140 million to $270 million while maintaining strong profitability and a high-quality balance sheet. He brings over 40 years of banking experience, including senior leadership roles at NewDominion Bank, Park Sterling Bank, First Gaston Bank, and Wachovia Bank.

Boyd has a Bachelor of Science from Wake Forest University. He is active in his local community and currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of CaroMont Health as well as being a board member of Carolina Business Capital. He has previously held leadership positions for Gaston Day School, Gaston Chamber of Commerce, and the Schiele Museum.

"I am pleased to promote Dan to this critical leadership role," said Terry Lee, CEO and President of Commercial Bank and Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (CBI). "This position will bring the branch network and Retail Banking under a consistent leadership and prepare the bank for future growth. This promotion demonstrates the quality of talent obtained by CBI as a result of acquisitions."

Boyd stated, "I am excited to assume this new leadership opportunity and to continue to enhance the bank's strategic initiative to grow our core deposit base and ancillary bank products and services across our entire market footprint."

About Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee state-chartered bank, we offer a suite of traditional consumer and commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee. More information about Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. can be found on its website at ir.cbtn.com.

