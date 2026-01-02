Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2026) - Jason T. Nguyen announces that he has filed an early warning report regarding his updated securityholdings of securities of Vext Science, Inc. (the "Issuer"). The Issuer's head office is located at 4152 N. 39th Avenue Phoenix, Arizona, USA 85019.

On December 24, 2025, Mr. Nguyen entered into two Share Purchase Agreements, pursuant to which Mr. Nguyen agreed to sell an aggregate of 20,340 Class A common shares in the capital of the Company ("Multiple Voting Shares") and the Issuer agreed to convert such Multiple Voting Shares to common shares in the capital of the Issuer ("Subordinate Voting Shares") in accordance with the Issuer's articles (the "Transaction"). Each Multiple Voting Share is convertible into 100 Subordinate Voting Shares in accordance with the Issuer's articles. The 20,340 Multiple Voting Shares represent 3.0% of the issued and outstanding Multiple Voting Shares and 1.1% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares (after conversion of the Multiple Voting Shares). The Transaction was completed effective December 31, 2025.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Mr. Nguyen beneficially owned or otherwise exercised control or direction over 493,261 Multiple Voting Shares, 1,425,300 Subordinate Voting Shares and 100,000 options to purchase Subordinate Voting Shares ("Options"), representing approximately 73.3% of the issued and outstanding Multiple Voting Shares and approximately 20.52% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares (on an a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion of all Multiple Voting Shares).

As a result of the Transaction (including the conversion of the 20,340 Multiple Voting Shares), Mr. Nguyen beneficially owns or otherwise exercises control or direction over 473,291 Multiple Voting Shares, 1,425,300 Subordinate Voting Shares and 100,000 Options, representing approximately 72.5% of the issued and outstanding Multiple Voting Shares and approximately 19.7% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares (on an a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion of all Multiple Voting Shares).

Mr. Nguyen received aggregate proceeds of US$305,100 for the Transaction, which was paid to the Company as partial repayment of the promissory note issued by Mr. Nguyen in favour of the Company. Mr. Nguyen has no present intention to dispose of or acquire further securities of the Company, other than pursuant to long-term incentive plans adopted by the Company. Mr. Nguyen may, in the future, participate in financings and/or acquire or dispose of securities of the Company in the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279388

Source: Jason T. Nguyen