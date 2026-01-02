Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2026) - Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") - wishes to correct certain information contained in its news release dated December 23, 2025. The Company confirms that the aggregate amount of indebtedness settled pursuant to its previously announced shares-for-debt settlement transactions was $240,696.86. The previously disclosed amount of $340,696.86 was stated in error.

Pursuant to the settlement, the Company issued 12,034,843 common shares at a deemed price of $0.02 per share in full and final settlement of such indebtedness. The number of shares issued was correctly disclosed in the prior release. All other information contained in the December 23, 2025 news release remains unchanged.

Board Appointments

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Ostafie and Anshu Khanna to its Board of Directors effective December 23, 2025.



Chris Ostafie is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in retail operations and franchised business models. He has held senior leadership roles within multi-unit retail organizations, with expertise spanning operations management, network scaling, and performance optimization. Mr. Ostafie brings a strong operational perspective and governance discipline to the Board.



Anshu Khanna is the President and Chief Executive Officer of WATCH IT!. She brings significant experience in retail leadership, brand management, and operations. Ms. Khanna holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Sport and Event Marketing from George Brown College and a bachelor's degree in economics and sociology from the University of Toronto.

About Hempalta

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) is a Calgary-based AgTech and climate-technology company pioneering nature-based carbon removal solutions through its subsidiary Hemp Carbon Standard (HCS) and its proprietary blockchain-based registry, Trusted Carbon. The Company leverages industrial hemp to generate certified, high-integrity carbon credits under ISO 14064-2, enabling corporate partners and farmers to participate in a transparent, data-driven carbon economy.

