Kamloops, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2026) - Lacombe Ventures Limited ("Lacombe"), together with its joint actors, Mr. Kenneth Ellerbeck and Mr. Quinn Ellerbeck, announces the disposition of 1,250,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of North Valley Resources Ltd. (CSE: NVR) ("North Valley"). The shares were sold through a private transaction at $0.001 per Common Share for total consideration of $1,250 (the "Transaction").

Lacombe is a holding company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. It is owned and controlled equally by Mr. Kenneth Ellerbeck, CEO of North Valley, and Mr. Quinn Ellerbeck, CFO of North Valley.

Prior to the Transaction, Lacombe and its joint actors collectively held 5,475,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.96% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. The disposed shares represent approximately 6.84% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the Transaction, Lacombe and its joint actors hold 4,225,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 23.12% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Transaction was completed for investment purposes. Lacombe and its joint actors may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional securities of North Valley, depending on market and other conditions.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

