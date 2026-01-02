Anzeige
HMS Networks AB: HMS Networks has completed the acquisition of Molex Industrial Communications Business

On November 17, 2025, HMS Networks AB (publ) ("HMS") announced that an agreement had been signed with Molex to acquire part of their Industrial Solutions Business, consisting of several strategic assets. The acquisition has now been completed and will be consolidated into HMS as of January 2, 2026.

For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 69 83

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in Industrial Information and Communication Technology (Industrial ICT) and employs over 1,100 people. Local sales and support are handled through over 20 sales offices all over the world, as well as through a wide network of distributors and partners. HMS reported sales of SEK 3,059 million in 2024 and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.


