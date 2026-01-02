HMS Networks AB: HMS Networks has completed the acquisition of Molex Industrial Communications Business

On November 17, 2025, HMS Networks AB (publ) ("HMS") announced that an agreement had been signed with Molex to acquire part of their Industrial Solutions Business, consisting of several strategic assets. The acquisition has now been completed and will be consolidated into HMS as of January 2, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 69 83

