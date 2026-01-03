Bybit 2025 Recap: Unlocking 80 Million Users, Regulatory Achievements, Ecosystem Play

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, looks back at 2025 with highlights of mixed challenges and achievements. The exchange recounts its expansion from 50 million to 80 million registered users, global regulatory and compliance advancements, and trading highs across metrics amid market challenges. Despite the hacking incident in February, Bybit stood firm as the second largest centralized exchange, with 2025 marking the year it strengthened its ecosystem and solidified its position for future growth.

Global Regulatory Alignment

In July, Bybit's Vienna-based operation secured full MiCA compliance across applicable EEA countries via local authorizations in Austria. In MENA's blockchain and crypto hub, Bybit received the UAE's first SCA Virtual Asset Platform Operator License in October, enabling full trading, custody, and fiat services nationwide. Bybit has also recently relaunched its services in the UK after a 2-year hiatus, now offering spot and P2P crypto trading for UK users by partnering with FCA-regulated Archax to comply with strict financial promotion rules, providing access to around 100 trading pairs.

Security: From Setback to Strength

In February 2025, Bybit faced a major cyberattack with approximately $1.4 billion in ETH stolen in an incident linked to North Korea's Lazarus Group. The attack proved to be the ultimate stress test for the exchange as it rose from defense to recovery and growth.

The platform ensured zero loss in client funds via its 1:1 reserve guarantee, restored reserves within 72 hours through partners' support, and processed over 350,000 withdrawal requests in the initial 12 hours. The immediate actions taken not only helped Bybit avert the crisis, but also prevented the potential contagion effects across the crypto ecosystem.

In the aftermath, Bybit recovered BTC liquidity to $13 million daily in 30 days, surpassing industry benchmarks per Kaiko . In a report by Glassnode , analysts noted that ETH's trading volume on Bybit reached a new daily all-time high of $8.5 billion despite the hack during the summer rally, reflecting the unwavering community trust and Bybit's operational resilience and financial depth.

The breach also prompted Bybit's security taskforce to evolve and build towards a new infrastructure that contributes to industry-wide safety. A slew of over 50 security upgrades were conducted after 9 security audits within a month, establishing new trust benchmarks. With the establishment of the Lazarus Bounty program , Bybit offers an open invitation for experts to join the hunt and potentially help other victims of crypto-related cybercrime.

Bybit Spot: Early Access Strategy, Year-Round Breakout Listings

In 2025, Bybit Spot consolidated its listing strategies to effectively identify and list quality assets ahead of the hype and market saturation. The platform excelled at early discovery and advanced access for its users, connecting Bybit traders to emerging opportunities uniquely found on Bybit. In January, TRUMP recorded up to 548% gains on Bybit. Community-led DeFi project TUNA surged 2,637% on its first day of listing on Bybit, and MET hit 255% on day one. These results demonstrate Bybit Spot's forward-looking listing strategy in unlocking early market trends.

In real-world assets (RWA) tokenization, Bybit Spot also remained at the industry forefront. The platform pioneered incorporating RWA assets like XAUT, with the asset reaching 127% in gains, and launched xStocks for on-chain U.S. equity trading, leading the tokenized equities trend. Additionally, Bybit Spot unleashed up to $40 million in total rewards through projects like NXPC and NIGHT, mobilizing market momentum into tangible returns for users.

Through strategies focusing on ahead-of-the-curve market entry, early access, and user-centric mechanisms, Bybit Spot concluded an exciting year of traders.

Trading Volume, Hybrid Trading, and Ecosystem Strategy

Throughout 2025, Bybit has sustained its No. 2 spot among exchanges by monthly trading volume . The momentum carried on during the relatively quiet winter trading season and the broader market downturn, recording a 24-hour spot trading volume of $9.1 billion on December 22, 2025.

Beyond the numbers, Bybit also intensified its all-inclusive strategies and ecosystem play. Now supporting all things on- and off-chain within one interface:

The revamped Bybit Alpha enables Bybit users to navigate on-chain opportunities, discover the hottest tokens, and explore liquidity farming without leaving the Bybit app.

enables Bybit users to navigate on-chain opportunities, discover the hottest tokens, and explore liquidity farming without leaving the Bybit app. Byreal , a Bybit-incubated Solana DEX launched in early October 2025, surpassed $1 billion in cumulative trading volume within 10 weeks, with $10.88 million TVL and top-10 Solana DEX rankings for 30-day fees, revenue, and supporting 40+ assets including tokenized RWAs.

, a Bybit-incubated Solana DEX launched in early October 2025, surpassed $1 billion in cumulative trading volume within 10 weeks, with $10.88 million TVL and top-10 Solana DEX rankings for 30-day fees, revenue, and supporting 40+ assets including tokenized RWAs. Launched in May 2025, Bybit TradFi debuted as the first major CEX platform to integrate gold, forex, global indices, commodities, and over 100 stock CFDs with up to 500x leverage for eligible users. In September, Bybit TradFi introduced 24/5 trading for 20+ stock CFDs including tech giants like NVDA, TSLA, and AAPL to align TradFi hours with crypto's 24/7 model.

debuted as the first major CEX platform to integrate gold, forex, global indices, commodities, and over 100 stock CFDs with up to 500x leverage for eligible users. In September, Bybit TradFi introduced 24/5 trading for 20+ stock CFDs including tech giants like NVDA, TSLA, and AAPL to align TradFi hours with crypto's 24/7 model. Bybit also integrated xStocks in June 2025 with dozens of tokenized U.S. equities and ETFs via Backed Finance, offering 24/7 settlement on Solana for global access.

in June 2025 with dozens of tokenized U.S. equities and ETFs via Backed Finance, offering 24/7 settlement on Solana for global access. Riding on regulatory wins in 2025, Bybit Institutional saw substantial institutional growth with asset inflows surging from $1.3 billion in Q3 to $2.88 billion in Q4, while its wealth management operation's assets under management (AUM) expanded fivefold from $40 million to $200 million.

saw substantial institutional growth with asset inflows surging from $1.3 billion in Q3 to $2.88 billion in Q4, while its operation's assets under management (AUM) expanded fivefold from $40 million to $200 million. Bybit Earn continues to offer innovative and diverse products including Mantle Vault, a stablecoin on-chain yield asset management product optimized for APR performance, which hit $52 million in AUM within 7 days of launching.

continues to offer innovative and diverse products including Mantle Vault, a stablecoin on-chain yield asset management product optimized for APR performance, which hit $52 million in AUM within 7 days of launching. Mantle's strategic partnership with Bybit in 2025 introduced MNT as a multi-functional asset supporting fee discounts, institutional leverage trading, RWA tokenization, and high-yield staking opportunities on Bybit, while Bybit, Mantle, and other ecosystem partners collaborated to deliver institutional-grade DeFi liquidity solutions.

in 2025 introduced MNT as a multi-functional asset supporting fee discounts, institutional leverage trading, RWA tokenization, and high-yield staking opportunities on Bybit, while Bybit, Mantle, and other ecosystem partners collaborated to deliver institutional-grade DeFi liquidity solutions. Over 2 million Bybit Card users and expanding footprint of Bybit Pay attest to the ecosystem strength of Bybit, empowering users to make the most of their digital assets in everyday life, from buying a morning coffee to creating memories at Tomorrowland Brasil .

Whether traders are building a diversified portfolio in TradFi, gold, commodities, and crypto, seeking frictionless on-chain yield via Bybit Alpha and Bybit Earn, or going for the fully on-chain experience in Byreal, the Bybit ecosystem has it all.

WSOT: A Record-Breaking Year

Bybit's flagship trading competition, the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025, featured a $10 million USDT prize pool, drawing record participation that earned Bybit a Guinness World Record title for the most participants in an online trading competition within 24 hours, with 71,765 unique active participants on August 27. WSOT 2025 generated $172.8 billion in total trading volume across 1,474 squads (up 288% YoY) and 520,451 traders from 202 countries and regions.

In this year's WSOT, 300,000 USDT was pledged to blockchain education via the Bybit Rising Fund, empowering local communities with scholarships, hackathons and training.

Through inventive resilience and a collective growth mindset, Bybit turned 2025 around to be a year of quiet strength, celebrating over 80 million users by the end of 2025.

