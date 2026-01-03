Dreame Technology: Dreame Showcases the Future of Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaning at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology will exhibit at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9. Its Wet & Dry Vacuum Business Unit will showcase core technologies and new products, highlighting the latest advancements in wet & dry vacuum cleaning within Dreame's whole-home smart ecosystem, under the brand promise "All Dreams in One Dreame."

Flagship Wet & Dry Vacuum Technologies on Display

Across two exhibition zones at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Central Hall, Booth 17726) and the Venetian Expo (Booth 52323), Dreame will showcase how its wet & dry vacuum innovations integrate heat, steam, and AI-powered assistance to simplify cleaning and deliver consistent results in real homes. Beyond individual features, these advancements reduce manual effort, minimize repeated passes, and address persistent deep-cleaning challenges faced by households worldwide.

These technology approaches are reflected across Dreame's flagship wet & dry vacuum portfolio on display. H15 Pro Heat, a recipient of the CES 2026 Innovation Award, represents Dreame's first hot water floor cleaning vacuum using 185°F (85°C) hot water and an AI robotic arm to loosen greasy residue and improve cleaning under low furniture and along edges through a 180° lie-flat design. Meanwhile, H16 Pro Steam features the world's first dual AI robotic arms and a dual heat cleaning system, combining 392°F (200°C) steam with 194°F (90°C) water to support deeper, chemical-free sanitization for stubborn floor messes.

Why Wet & Dry Vacuums Matter

As modern households face increasingly diverse floor cleaning needs, traditional routines often require multiple tools and repeated steps to handle both wet spills and dry debris. Wet & dry vacuums address this challenge by combining vacuuming and floor washing into a single process, enabling everyday messes-such as liquids, crumbs, dust, and pet hair-to be cleaned in one pass. By reducing the need to switch between devices, this category helps simplify daily floor care and improve cleaning efficiency, making it well-suited for busy households, including families with children and pets.

