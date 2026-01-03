New to The Street Airs Tonight on Bloomberg Television - Show No. 712 Sponsored Programming Spotlighting Public and Private Market Innovators

The show airs as sponsored programming and is supported by television commercial sponsors Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) featuring its Focus Factor Drinks, DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT), HelloAxel.COM, and Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM).

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 3, 2026 / New to The Street, the long-running business television platform showcasing emerging growth companies and market innovators, airs tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming. Show No. 712 features in-depth, long-form interviews with NEONC Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI), SAGTEC GLOBAL (NASDAQ:SAGT), FLOKI (FLOKI), and ZENITH Prep Academy.

Now in its 17th year, New to The Street continues to deliver a differentiated media model that enables companies to clearly articulate their business models, milestones, and market opportunities to a broad, sophisticated audience across national television and digital platforms.

Tonight's featured companies include:

NEONC Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) - A biotechnology company advancing novel oncology solutions focused on addressing critical unmet needs in cancer treatment.

SAGTEC GLOBAL (NASDAQ:SAGT) - A global technology platform delivering integrated digital and enterprise solutions across regulated and emerging markets.

FLOKI (FLOKI) - A leading Web3 ecosystem spanning decentralized finance, utility-driven blockchain applications, and global brand engagement.

ZENITH Prep Academy - A premier academic preparation organization helping students achieve elite outcomes through structured testing, tutoring, and admissions strategies.

Each segment provides executive-level insight into strategy, innovation, and execution-delivered in New to The Street's signature long-form interview format filmed from the world's most recognizable financial and business venues.

"For nearly two decades, New to The Street has given companies a credible, compliant platform to tell their story the right way-through substance, transparency, and repetition," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "Show 712 reflects the diversity of innovation we cover, from biotech and global technology to Web3 and education, all airing on one of the most respected business networks in the world."

In addition to its Bloomberg Television broadcast, New to The Street delivers extended visibility through its rapidly expanding digital footprint, including millions of subscribers across YouTube and social media, providing sustained exposure well beyond the initial airing.

Broadcast Details

Program: New to The Street - Show No. 712

Network: Bloomberg Television

Date: Tonight

Time: 6:30 PM EST

Format: Sponsored Programming

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a 17-year-old, globally recognized business media platform built to give innovative public and private companies a credible stage to explain their stories at scale. The company broadcasts weekly on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business as sponsored programming, delivering consistent national television exposure across the world's most trusted financial networks.

Beyond television, New to The Street operates one of the largest financial YouTube channels globally, ranking second only to The Wall Street Journal in digital reach within the financial media category. Its flagship channel, New to The Street TV, reaches millions of subscribers worldwide, extending the lifespan and impact of each broadcast well beyond airtime.

The platform is known for its long-form, executive-level interviews that focus on business models, innovation, milestones, and vision-never speculation. This disciplined, compliant approach has made New to The Street a trusted media partner for emerging growth companies, global brands, and market leaders seeking credibility, repetition, and scale across television, digital, social, and outdoor channels.

By combining real television distribution with unmatched digital amplification, New to The Street has established itself as one of the most powerful and differentiated business media ecosystems in the world.

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

For more information, visit www.youtube.com/@NewToTheStreetTV

