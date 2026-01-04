Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 04.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41MHW | ISIN: CA8629461002 | Ticker-Symbol: MIG3
Frankfurt
02.01.26 | 15:40
6,900 Euro
+7,81 % +0,500
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATEGY INC CDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRATEGY INC CDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.01.2026 12:18 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

622,590 Units Sold Worldwide: JETOUR Accelerates Its Global Strategy in 2025

WUHU, China, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, JETOUR's global sales reached 622,590 units, up 9.5% year on year. The brand operates across more than 100 markets, with a sales and service network of over 2,000 outlets. In seven years, JETOUR's global sales have exceeded 2.15 million units-making it the only automotive brand to achieve such a milestone.

80% Growth: The leverage effects influence the global market

In 2025, JETOUR achieved sales of over 70,000 units in the Middle East, up over 80% year on year. In SUV market, JETOUR's share rose to 8.45%, ranking Top 3 overall and No.1 among Chinese brands. The T Series ranks No.1 in the light off-road SUV segment in key markets.

In November, the first G Series model-the G700, was launched in the UAE. It emphasizes design, performance, and user experience.

Product First, Identity Matters More

In 2025, JETOUR collaborated with Alan Walker. The G20 Summit selected the T2 as an official vehicle. JETOUR hosted its first fan music festival here.

JETOUR partners with African football club Al Ahly, sponsoring the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar, and supporting football events in Saudi Arabia, Chile, and Peru. JETOUR backs Malaysia's national marathon and the UAE LIWA Off-road Rally.

Key to lasting advantage -market-defining power built on systemic strength

In the Middle East, JETOUR has established a 12,000m2 regional parts warehouse. By 2026, its fulfillment rate is expected to reach 95%.

In 2025, JETOUR received the Most Trusted Brand Award and the NADA Gold Award; The X70 Plus won Best Value 7-Seater SUV on Carlist.my and WapCar.my, while the T2 received the Autocosmos Recommended Model Award. The G700 won the Most Innovative Design Feature Award at the Turin Automotive Design Awards.

Guided by "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere", JETOUR is creating social value. JETOUR focuses on charity and continues collaboration with the CCF.

Looking ahead, JETOUR remains committed to Travel+ strategy, strengthening product competitiveness and user trust.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/622-590-units-sold-worldwide-jetour-accelerates-its-global-strategy-in-2025--302652157.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.