Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Firefly Aerospace To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Firefly common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about August 7, 2025 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Firefly securities between August 7, 2025 and September 29, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2026) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Firefly Aerospace Inc. ("Firefly" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLY) and reminds investors of the January 12, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Firefly had overstated the demand and growth prospects for its Spacecraft Solutions offerings; (2) Firefly had overstated the operational readiness and commercial viability of its Alpha rocket program; (3) the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Firefly conducted its August 7, 2025 IPO pursuant to the Offering Documents, selling 19.296 million shares of common stock priced at $45.00 per share.

On September 22, 2025, Firefly reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, its first earnings report as a public company. Among other items, Firefly reported a loss of $80.3 million, or $5.78 per share, compared to $58.7 million, or $4.60 per share, for the same quarter in 2024. Firefly also reported revenue of $15.55 million, below analyst estimates of $17.25 million and down 26.2% from the same quarter in 2024. Significantly, Firefly reported revenue of only $9.2 million in its Spacecraft Solutions business segment, representing a 49% year-over-year decrease.

On this news, Firefly's stock price fell $7.58 per share, or 15.31%, to close at $41.94 per share on September 23, 2025.

Less than one week later, on September 29, 2025, Firefly disclosed that "the first stage of Firefly's Alpha Flight 7 rocket experienced an event that resulted in a loss of the stage." Notably, Firefly CEO Jason Kim stated during the September 22, 2025 earnings call that the Company "expect[ed] to launch Flight 7 in the coming weeks." Following on the heels of Firefly's failed April 2025 Alpha rocket launch, the Alpha 7 test failure raised significant questions about Firefly's ability to meet its commercial launch commitments and the viability of the Company's technology.

On this news, Firefly's stock price fell $7.66 per share, or 20.73%, to close at $29.30 per share on September 30, 2025.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Firefly's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

