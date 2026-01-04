Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 04.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LILYSILK and TerraCycle Recycling Program to Celebrate 4 Years of Recycling Together

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its textile recycling program with TerraCycle, an innovative sustainability company on a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Since launching on January 2022, the program has helped U.S. customers recycle 2,849 non-donatable silk and cashmere items, weighing nearly 1,680 pounds (762 kilograms), which have been recycled into materials used for insulation, cushion filling, and more.

LILYSILK celebrates the fourth anniversary of its textile recycling program with TerraCycle

Through this initiative, LILYSILK customers nationwide can send in used textiles to be recycled using a downloadable prepaid shipping label available through the LILYSILK Free Recycling Program. Once received, the accepted textiles are recycled into raw formats that can be used to make new products. Participants earn LILYSILK points and TerraCycle Recycling Rewards, which can be redeemed for charitable donations.

In total, as of November 2025, the program has recycled 425 LILYSILK products this year, bringing the total to 2,849 items since launch. Participants consistently praise the program's environmental impact and ease of use, affirming its alignment with evolving sustainability values and responsible consumption habits. Repurposing textiles supports the circular economy and reflects their personal eco-conscious goals. The process is seamless and accessible, and participants express their pride in giving products a new life. Customers also report stronger brand loyalty and more mindful purchasing behaviors, noting that the program actively encourages "reduce, reuse, recycle" habits.

To further enhance the program, LILYSILK has launched a one-month survey among U.S. participants to gather further insights into their motivations, experience, and suggestions. The feedback will help improve recycling accessibility and future sustainability initiatives.

From January 1 to March 31, 2026, participants who recycle non-donatable LILYSILK products will receive a complimentary silk pillowcase with their next purchase, in addition to earning 500 LILYSILK points and a 20% discount.

David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK, commented: "As we mark this four-year milestone, our commitment to the planet grows stronger with every item given a second life. Our partnership with TerraCycle reflects a shared belief that true luxury lies not only in exceptional quality, but in responsible stewardship. Together with our community, we are weaving a future where beauty and sustainability are inextricably linked."

To participate, customers can create a free prepaid shipping label at www.lilysilk.com or www.terracycle.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853938/LILYSILK_celebrates_fourth_anniversary_textile_recycling_program_TerraCycle.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-and-terracycle-recycling-program-to-celebrate-4-years-of-recycling-together-302652103.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.