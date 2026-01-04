Monarch Air Group, LLC: Monarch Air Group Sees Surge in Private Jet Charter Demand as Commercial Flights Struggle to Recover

FAA airspace clearance fails to resolve airline delays, pushing U.S. travelers toward on-demand private aviation solutions

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 4, 2026 / As instability in Venezuela continues to disrupt commercial air travel, Monarch Air Group, a leading private jet charter provider based in Fort Lauderdale, is seeing a significant surge in demand for on-demand private aviation from travelers seeking reliable alternatives to canceled and delayed airline service.

Although the FAA has cleared U.S. airspace restrictions, commercial flight operations have yet to fully normalize. Residual delays, limited seat availability, and airline backlogs are continuing to impact U.S. citizens attempting to return home, creating an urgent need for dependable transportation options.

In response, Monarch Air Group has experienced an overwhelming increase in private jet charter bookings tied directly to these disruptions. The company reports heightened demand from U.S. travelers requiring immediate evacuation.

"When commercial aviation remains unreliable, private aviation becomes an even more critical tool rather than a luxury," said David Gitman, CEO of Monarch Air Group. "People rely on private jet travel because it offers certainty, flexible routing, and rapid response during volatile conditions."

Monarch Air Group is actively coordinating aircraft availability and routing in real time to support emergency private flights and urgent travel needs as conditions continue to evolve. The surge highlights a broader shift in how travelers view private jet charter services during times of disruption.

Monarch Air Group is actively monitoring the situation and is available for interviews to discuss current demand trends, operational considerations, and the role private aviation is playing as a dependable option during this ongoing situation.

