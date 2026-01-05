

Market expects Strengthening Agility and Corporate Governance to Support Home Healthcare Business Development (Hong Kong - 5 Jan 2026) Home Control (1747.HK) has recently revamped the Board of directors, merely involving non-executive directors and independent non-executive directors. While the executive directors and the management team were not affected, the Company's daily operations and business fundamentals remain solid. Market observers have noted that the Board of directors have streamlined from 9 members to 6. The change is expected to improve agility and effectiveness in the long run, enabling better support for the Company's strategic expansion into home healthcare business and long-term enhancements in corporate governance. Notably, the Company has appointed Mr. Bernard Eng Chuan LIM as an Independent Non-Executive Director, who is a Chartered Accountant (Singapore) and currently serves as the Finance Director of a Singapore-based private investment group. Not long ago, another two Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Min YE and Mr. Yi Chung CHEN were newly appointed. Mr. Min YE previously served as Managing Director - Head of International at Moody's Corporation while Mr. Yi Chung CHEN is currently the Chief Operating Officer of a healthcare group. The three new Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs) have formed a strong team, fulfilling its responsibility to enhance the Board's oversight, governance, and strategic support functions. The resigning directors include Mr. Alain Perrot, non-executive director and chairman of the Board, as well as independent non-executive directors including Mr. Werner Peter Van Eck, Ms. Keet Yee LAI and Dr. Shou Kang CHEN. These directors were engaged at the earlier stage of Home Control when its core focus was the traditional home control business. Since 2025, Home Control has been actively developing the AIoT-enabled home healthcare ecosystem, it is believed that the change in INEDs as part of a strategic transformation, representing a phased optimisation and reorganisation of the Board structure, with a view to introducing more professionals with expertise in healthcare, capital management and corporate governance. Under the Listing Rules in Hong Kong, companies listed on the main board are required to appoint at least three independent non-executive directors. Regarding the new Board structure of Home Control, the Company has appointed Mr. Bernard Eng Chuan LIM with extensive experience in finance and healthcare-related assets, along with the two previously appointed INEDs, Mr. Min YE and Mr. Yi Chung CHEN. This new composition complies with Hong Kong regulations, providing professional expertise and independent judgement on the business, conducting risk assessment, safeguarding shareholders' interests and further enhancing the Company's governance standards. Mr. Bernard Eng Chuan LIM is a Chartered Accountant (Singapore) with over 30 years of experience in senior finance leadership roles across multiple organisations, with experience spanning corporate finance, controllership, governance and strategic planning. He is currently the Finance Director of RB Capital Pte. Ltd. Mr. Lim held senior finance leadership roles across multiple organisations, including serving as Chief Financial Officer of OUE Limited for 10 years. He also served as Chief Financial Officer at Tsao Family Office Pte. Ltd. and as Business Controller (Finance) at Pacific Eagle Real Estate. During his tenure at OUE Limited, Mr. Lim worked on various significant corporate actions, capital markets initiatives and strategic investments. This included OUE Limited's entry into the healthcare real estate sector through the acquisition of International Healthway Corporation Limited (IHC) , which is a healthcare services and facilities provider with operations across Southeast Asia. Since 2025, Home Control has progressively appointed several directors with background in healthcare and capital markets, including Mr. Min YE and Mr. Yi Chung CHEN who have extensive experience in healthcare, risk management, capital markets and corporate governance. The appointment has further reinforced the Board's professional judgement and oversight capabilities in support of the Company's new business direction, laying a solid governance foundation for the expansion of its AIoT-enabled home healthcare ecosystem. Currently, Home Control's headquarters and principal operating team are based in Singapore, with a stable core management, executive team and operating structure. The newly revamped Board of directors comprises members have experience in serving at Singapore-based and international institutions. Market believes that the new INEDs will achieve effective communication with the core management team and drive continuous steady development of both its established smart home control business and its newly expanded home healthcare operations.



