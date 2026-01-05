HONG KONG, Jan 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will join hands in spearheading the largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9 (Tue-Fri). The showcase features 61 tech companies in a dynamic mix of early-stage and mature companies in AI, robotics, healthtech, and sustainability, to signify Hong Kong's fast-rising technology advancements and the ability to empower innovators in and out of the city to scale imagination to global impact.Taking centre stage this year, Hong Kong Tech Pavilion stars with several CES Innovation Award winning solutions, as well as world-firsts, in a display of technology strength across the Eureka Park and Global Pavilion that includes companies less than five years old and more established ventures. Highlights include:Widemount Dynamics Tech: named Best of Innovation for Product in Support of Human Security for All, their Smart Firefighting Robot is designed to detect fires, navigate smoke-filled environments, provide real-time mapping, and determine the best extinguishing agent to minimize costs and risks for losses of life and asset.PointFit: honored under the Digital Health category, the PF-Sweat Patch is an ultra-thin wearable built with patented biomarkers tracking technology, it offers a non-invasive alternative with continuous monitoring of vitals and performance for athletes and wellbeing enthusiasts.Eieling Technology: honored under the Digital Health category, FattaLab' is the world's first intelligence-driven compact fatty liver diagnostic device, delivering assessment results with medical-grade accuracy in just 30 seconds. The high level of convenience promotes early treatment to those who suffer from the disease, enabling immediate preventive care, and potentially boosts longevity.Happenings such as announcement, product launches and briefings, and conversations to business-match at the Pavilions are lining up. That includes an introduction of GumAI, a smart oral healthcare solution developed by Dentomi, sharing more on the 'Dentist coming in handy' approach; a demonstration of how DRESIO puts forth its 'AI Physiotherapy for Everyone' solution; the launch of 'wuBiee & wuBiee wrap' that moftBODY integrates neuroscience into smart textile onto daily shapewear, and more awaits at the Pavilions. Click here for the full line-up at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, and schedule your visit now.In addition, a Hong Kong Tech Networking Reception will be held on Day 2, welcoming all interested parties to engage in conversations of potential partnerships, and explore on business opportunities with Hong Kong tech companies. Registration is now open with details of the Reception as follows:Date: 7 January 2026Time: 5:30 - 7:30 pmVenue: Mercato Della Pescheria, The VenetianAppendix: List of 61 tech companies at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, including 47 within the HKSTP ecosystem (in alphabetical order)Remarks:The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion is located across Eureka Park (booth #63200, Hall G) and Global Pavilion (booth #50732, Hall A-D) at The Venetian Expo.About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks CorporationHong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 12 unicorns, more than 16,000 research professionals and over 2,600 technology companies from 25 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.