HONG KONG, Jan 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - As the 'world's first listed warehouse robotics company', Geekplus (2590.HK) will embark on its first unlocking period after listing on January 9. The unlocking applies to cornerstone investors, while the lock-up period for existing shareholders will expire in July 2026. In response to the unlocking, cornerstone investors such as Xiongan Fund have expressed that they will not rush to reduce their holdings due to the unlocking and will continue to support the company's long-term development.



It is noteworthy that Geekplus recently relocated its headquarters to Xiong'an, deeply integrating into the robotics industry ecosystem of Xiong'an New Area and injecting strong momentum into the innovative development of the robotics industry. As Geekplus's largest cornerstone investor, Zhang Le, general manager of Xiongan Fund, stated that the robotics industry is currently accelerating its intelligent transformation, with the global robotics sector entering a period of rapid development opportunities. Xiong'an New Area is actively positioning itself to develop the robotics industry, foster new quality productive forces, and strive to build itself into a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship for the new era.



'Geekplus serves as a strategic anchor in the robotics industry layout of Xiong'an New Area, having not only built formidable technical barriers but also established a mature and replicable commercialization model, with its global market expansion achievements widely recognized. In alignment with long-term vision of building a robotics innovation hub in Xiong'an New Area, we remain highly confident in Geekplus's growth prospects and long-term value. The unlocking does not alter our commitment to long-term holding. As a leading AI+ robotics enterprise, Geekplus is poised to play a pioneering role in the global industrial intelligent transformation and the wave of embodied intelligence, with its long-term value set to materialize alongside industrial evolution. We hold full confidence in this trajectory'.



Imminent inclusion in the Southbound Trading is set to boost both market confidence and liquidity



Beyond the confidence from cornerstone investors, capital market recognition of Geekplus continues to grow. On December 8, Geekplus was officially included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index, becoming one of only two robotics hardware companies in the Hong Kong stock market included in the index. Inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite Index signifies that the company meets higher market standards in terms of market capitalization and liquidity, which will help attract more passive funds and lead to a significant boost in liquidity. In addition, this also means that Geekplus will subsequently enter the Southbound Trading on February 6, attracting greater participation from Mainland China investors and further enhancing the company's stock price and valuation.



Industry analysis points out that the cornerstone investors' clear commitment to not selling their shares has laid a solid foundation of confidence for a smooth transition through the unlocking period. This, combined with the positive expectation that the company is likely to be included in the Southbound Trading next month, creates a dual positive signal, jointly providing strong support for stabilizing the company's stock price and valuation.



Embodied Intelligence takes a major leap forward as general-purpose warehouse robots prepare to make their debut



The confidence expressed by the capital market is rooted in Geekplus's persistent dedication to its core technologies and its forward-looking strategic initiatives. In terms of technological innovation, Geekplus has adopted a unique 'scenario-first' approach, securing a first-mover advantage in the field of Embodied Intelligence for warehouse automation. In July 2025, Geekplus established a subsidiary dedicated to embodied intelligence, and launched a general robotic arm operation technology solution, the Geek+ Brain, an embodied intelligence base model designed specifically for warehousing scenarios, as well as an embodied intelligence unmanned picking workstation and the industry's first fully unmanned picking robot solution, which successfully solved the challenge of accurate picking of ultra-large-scale product SKUs, propelling intelligent warehousing from 'partial intelligence' toward 'full-process intelligence', while raising the standard and feasibility of fully unmanned warehouses to new heights.



With the implementation of full-process unmanned picking, the company continues to intensify its investment in technological research and development. It is reported that the company's self-developed general-purpose warehouse robots are expected to be officially launched in the near future.



With high growth in performance and seven consecutive years as market leader, commercialization and globalization drive long-term value



The company's strong performance momentum, solid commercialization results, and leading global market position have also earned significant recognition from the capital market.



In terms of performance, Geekplus demonstrates robust growth momentum and continues to maintain its position as the company with the 'largest revenue scale and strongest profitability' in the Hong Kong-listed robotics sector, leading the ToB intelligent robotics field. In the first half of 2025, the company achieved revenue of RMB1.025 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 31%. Revenue from overseas markets amounted to RMB815 million, accounting for nearly 80% of total revenue; gross profit grew by 43.1% year-on-year to RMB360 million, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive for the first time, and the net loss narrowed significantly by 94%, approaching a profitability inflection point. The company is poised to become one of the first profitable robotics companies listed in Hong Kong. Additionally, Geekplus secured new orders worth RMB1.76 billion in the first half of the year, up 30.1% year-on-year, including several orders exceeding RMB100 million, which strongly validates Geekplus's clear path to profitability, along with the sustainability and high-growth potential of its business, positioning the company firmly on the fast track of commercialization.



The impressive performance stems from the significant success of Geekplus's global expansion strategy, as the company maintains its leading position in the global AMR market, fully unleashing its profit potential. According to data from the authoritative market research firm Interact Analysis in its 2025 Mobile Robot Market Report, Geekplus has ranked first in global market share for autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for seven consecutive years. The company operates in over 40 countries and regions worldwide. As of June 30, 2025, Geekplus has cumulatively delivered more than 66,000 robots and serves over 850 end customers, including more than 65 Forbes Global 500 companies, with a customer repurchase rate exceeding 80%. This indicates that the company's products are gradually becoming core infrastructure within global supply chain systems.



From an industry perspective, the global AMR solution market exhibits strong growth momentum. According to forecasts by CIC Consulting, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 33% from 2024 to 2029, with its scale projected to exceed RMB162 billion by 2029. At the same time, the penetration rate of AMR solution in warehouse automation has significantly increased to 20.2%, providing a solid foundation for Geekplus's growth in the high-potential sector.



In conclusion, Geekplus possesses a leading industry position, a mature business model, and an increasingly clear path to profitability, all supported by steadfast confidence from its cornerstone investors. With the continuous strengthening of its fundamentals and the sustained positive outlook of the industry, the certainty of its growth prospects is further reinforced.







Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.





© 2026 JCN Newswire