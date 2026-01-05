Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.
|Company Name
|Record Date
|Meeting Date
|Type
|American Pacific Mining Corp.
|January 2, 2026
|February 11, 2026
|AGS
|Belo Sun Mining Corp.
|January 12, 2026
|February 23, 2026
|S
|C3 Metals Inc.
|January 21, 2026
|February 27, 2026
|AS
|Can-Gow Capital Inc.
|January 22, 2026
|March 13, 2026
|AGS
|Core Nickel Corp
|January 21, 2026
|February 25, 2026
|AS
|Corus Entertainment Inc.
|January 16, 2026
|February 26, 2026
|AG
|District Mines Ltd.
|January 2, 2026
|February 6, 2026
|AS
|Electrovaya Inc.
|January 15, 2026
|February 27, 2026
|AGS
|FireFox Gold Corp.
|January 22, 2026
|March 3, 2026
|AG
|Gemina Laboratories Ltd.
|January 12, 2026
|February 13, 2026
|AGS
|Generation Uranium Inc.
|January 23, 2026
|February 27, 2026
|A
|Hampton Financial Corp.
|January 21, 2026
|February 25, 2026
|A
|Hive Digital Technologies Ltd.
|January 16, 2026
|March 5, 2026
|AGS
|IMAFLEX INC
|January 15, 2026
|February 19, 2026
|S
|International Metals Mining Corp
|January 9, 2026
|February 24, 2026
|AG
|LDB Capital Corp.
|January 16, 2026
|February 20, 2026
|AS
|Mako Mining Corp.
|January 2, 2026
|February 10, 2026
|S
|Michichi Capital Corp.
|January 23, 2026
|March 2, 2026
|AGS
|Magna Terra Minerals Inc.
|January 22, 2026
|February 26, 2026
|AGS
|Myriad Uranium Corp.
|January 21, 2026
|March 12, 2026
|AGS
|Ocumetics Technology Corp.
|January 5, 2026
|February 6, 2026
|S
|Progressive Planet Solutions
|January 23, 2026
|February 26, 2026
|AG
|Quipt Home Medical Corp.
|January 22, 2026
|March 3, 2026
|S
|RICHMOND MINERALS INC.
|January 19, 2026
|March 4, 2026
|AS
|Sailfish Royalty Corp.
|January 6, 2026
|February 10, 2026
|AS
|Westhaven Gold Corp.
|December 30, 2025
|February 17, 2026
|S
Legend:
* = Change in Previously Reported Information
% = Cancelled Meeting
@ = Adjourned Meeting
Type of Meeting
A = Annual Meeting
S = Special Meeting
G = General Meeting
X = Extra Meeting
E = Extraordinary Meeting
For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279216
Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)
© 2026 Newsfile Corp.