The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada.

Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type American Pacific Mining Corp. January 2, 2026 February 11, 2026 AGS Belo Sun Mining Corp. January 12, 2026 February 23, 2026 S C3 Metals Inc. January 21, 2026 February 27, 2026 AS Can-Gow Capital Inc. January 22, 2026 March 13, 2026 AGS Core Nickel Corp January 21, 2026 February 25, 2026 AS Corus Entertainment Inc. January 16, 2026 February 26, 2026 AG District Mines Ltd. January 2, 2026 February 6, 2026 AS Electrovaya Inc. January 15, 2026 February 27, 2026 AGS FireFox Gold Corp. January 22, 2026 March 3, 2026 AG Gemina Laboratories Ltd. January 12, 2026 February 13, 2026 AGS Generation Uranium Inc. January 23, 2026 February 27, 2026 A Hampton Financial Corp. January 21, 2026 February 25, 2026 A Hive Digital Technologies Ltd. January 16, 2026 March 5, 2026 AGS IMAFLEX INC January 15, 2026 February 19, 2026 S International Metals Mining Corp January 9, 2026 February 24, 2026 AG LDB Capital Corp. January 16, 2026 February 20, 2026 AS Mako Mining Corp. January 2, 2026 February 10, 2026 S Michichi Capital Corp. January 23, 2026 March 2, 2026 AGS Magna Terra Minerals Inc. January 22, 2026 February 26, 2026 AGS Myriad Uranium Corp. January 21, 2026 March 12, 2026 AGS Ocumetics Technology Corp. January 5, 2026 February 6, 2026 S Progressive Planet Solutions January 23, 2026 February 26, 2026 AG Quipt Home Medical Corp. January 22, 2026 March 3, 2026 S RICHMOND MINERALS INC. January 19, 2026 March 4, 2026 AS Sailfish Royalty Corp. January 6, 2026 February 10, 2026 AS Westhaven Gold Corp. December 30, 2025 February 17, 2026 S

Legend:

* = Change in Previously Reported Information

% = Cancelled Meeting

@ = Adjourned Meeting

Type of Meeting

A = Annual Meeting

S = Special Meeting

G = General Meeting

X = Extra Meeting

E = Extraordinary Meeting

