Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS) is announcing that it has shipped the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform on seven smartphone models in December 2025.

Vivo launched five smartphones: the iQOO Neo11, Y500 Pro, and V60ealong with the vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini smartphones.HONOR announced two smartphones: the HONOR 500 and 500 Pro smartphones. For 2025, Elliptic Labs shipped on a total of 65 smartphone models.

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen's touch functionality. This keeps the user's ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform brings contextual intelligence to devices, enhancing user experiences. Our technology uses proprietary deep neural networks to create AI-powered Virtual Smart Sensors that improve personalization, privacy, and productivity.

Currently deployed in nearly 1 billion devices, our platform works across all devices, operating systems, platforms, and applications. By utilizing system-level telemetry data to cloud-based Large Language Models (LLMs), the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform delivers the unrivaled capability to utilize output data from every available data source. This approach allows devices to better understand and respond to their environment, making technology more intuitive and user-friendly. At Elliptic Labs, we're not just adapting to the future of technology we're actively shaping it. Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of contextual intelligence, creating more intuitive and powerful experiences for users worldwide.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260104647347/en/

Contacts:

PR Contacts:

Patrick Tsui

pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:

Ola Sandstad

ola.sandstad@ellipticlabs.com