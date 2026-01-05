In two separate projects Japan-based Kyuden Mirai Energy and Nissan Motor are demonstrating the use of flexible, glass-free chalcopyrite PV panels provided by PXP Corporation.At Fukuoka International Airport, Kyuden Mirai Energy, the renewable energy subsidiary of Japanese utility Kyushu Electric Power Company, and PXP Corporation, a Japanese startup developing chalcopyrite and perovskite solar technologies, have installed glass-free flexible chalcopyrite (CuInSe2) modules on the airport terminal roof. "The test site is 2 x 6 m and output is 1.2 kW," Hiroki Sugimoto, CEO of PXP Corporation, told ...

