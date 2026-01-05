India added more than 40 GW of solar and wind capacity in 2025, while grid constraints, power contracting delays, and supply chain risks continued to affect project execution.From pv magazine India Over the past decade, India's renewable energy journey has been one of scale, speed, and structural ambition. From barely crossing 40 GW of non-hydro renewable capacity in the mid-2010s, the country has surged past the 203 GW mark by the November 2025, driven largely by rapid solar and wind deployment. Utility-scale renewables have transformed India into one of the world's lowest-cost renewable energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...