Google is set to acquire solar and storage developer Intersect Power, arming itself with the tools to bypass grid bottlenecks and build the projects that will power its AI data centers.From pv magazine USA Alphabet Inc. (Google) has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Intersect Power, a California-based developer of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage systems. The transaction totals approximately $4.75 billion in cash and the assumption of debt. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Under Google, Intersect Power is expected to focus on "energy parks" that co-locate ...

