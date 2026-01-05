Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Block Listing Six Monthly Return
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)
Date: 5 January 2026
Name of applicant:
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Name of scheme:
General
Period of return:
From:
2 July 2025
To:
4 January 2026
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
2,434,750
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
N/A
Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):
N/A
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
2,434,750
Name of contact:
Victoria Hale
Telephone number of contact:
020 3170 8732