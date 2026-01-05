Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2026 08:10 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Juniper Research Unveils Top 10 Emerging Tech Trends to Watch in 2026

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Jan. 05, 2026today released its Top 10 Emerging Tech Trends for 2026; revealing how frontier technologies such as post-quantum cryptography, neuromorphic computing, and physical AI are expected to shape enterprise strategy and investment over the coming year.

Grounded in independent research and market evidence, the report cuts through industry hype to focus on technologies with credible paths to deployment and adoption.

This year's trends are:

1. Post-quantum Cryptography: Standardisation to Drive Hybrid Deployment Models

2. Neuromorphic Computing: Commercial Chipsets That Address AI Bottlenecks to Launch in 2026

3. Physical AI: Substantial Advances in Humanoid Robotics Expected in Next 3 Years

4. Multi-agent Systems: Enterprises Invest in Domain-specific Agents

5. Wireless EV Charging: Accelerated Infrastructure Rollouts Drive Mass Adoption

6. Counter-drone Technology: Growing Threats Necessitate New Technologies

7. Microfluidics to Receive Growing Interest as a Next-generation Cooling System for AI Chips

8. Multi-cloud Models: 2025 Outages Bring Focus on More Resilience in 2026

9. Small Modular Reactors: Regulatory Approvals Open Potential Disruptive Impact on Energy Generation

10. Open-source Smart Buildings: Interoperable Platforms Drive Market Growth Amidst Growing Energy Demand

"Across security, compute, energy, and infrastructure, organisations are being forced to make real deployment decisions on technologies that were theoretical only a few years ago," explained Molly Gatford, Senior Research Analyst at Juniper Research. "The challenge facing enterprises in 2026 will be how quickly they can adopt these technologies without increasing risk or complexity, and whether they have the organisational readiness to do so at scale."

Each trend is ranked by expected impact, with analysis explaining what will happen, why it is expected to happen, and why 2026 represents a critical point for adoption and deployment.

By distilling months of analysis into a concise and accessible guide, the whitepapersupports strategic planning across technology, infrastructure, and digital services; helping industry leaders focus on the developments that demand attention now.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research provides research, data, and forecasting across the telecommunications, technology, and wider digital markets. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights to help organisations navigate disruption and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact:

Sam Smith, Press Relations
sam.smith@juniperresearch.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.