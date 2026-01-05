Tesco Becomes Latest European Large Cap to Trade on OTC Markets in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, announced that Tesco PLC (LSE: TSCO; OTCQX: TSCDY, TSCDF) has qualified to trade on its OTCQX Best Market, giving US investors fully transparent access to one of the UK's largest grocery retailers.

Tesco's debut reflects a broader shift among Europe's most established companies towards OTCQX as the preferred way to deepen engagement with U.S. investors. In 2025 alone, leading issuers, including London Stock Exchange Group, Aviva, Compass, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Bayer AG and OMV AG, have all chosen to be traded on the OTCQX Best Market.

"As globally recognized issuers look to expand their U.S. investor base, OTCQX offers an accessible, regulated venue that complements -rather than competes with- their home exchange," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our List Local, Trade Global model allows companies to access US capital efficiently, while remaining anchored in their domestic markets."

This is increasingly viewed as a solution to the structural challenges facing European capital markets, including persistent valuation discounts, shrinking domestic liquidity, and a growing narrative that companies must abandon local exchanges to attract US investors.

By leveraging OTC Market's cross border trading framework, international companies do not need to choose between local relevance and global capital. OTCQX provides a direct, cost-efficient path to the breadth and depth of US markets -expanding investor reach and supporting liquidity- without the risk, regulatory burden, or complexity of a US exchange listing.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 US and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the US financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

For more information please contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1

About Tesco PLC

We are Tesco, a multinational grocery retailer, with its headquarters in the UK. We serve millions of customers every week, in stores and online, across the UK, Ireland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia, and provide additional services across the Tesco family.