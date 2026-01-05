Autoliv and Tensor Introduce World's First Foldable Steering Wheel for autonomous driving

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and Tensor, a leading innovator in personal autonomous vehicles, have co-developed the world's first foldable steering wheel for the Tensor Robocar. With dual functionality, it can be used for conventional manual control or retracted for autonomous operation. This technology advances adaptive safety and flexible design in the evolving landscape of automated mobility. The Tensor Robocar is expected to be ready for volume production during the second half of 2026.

The innovative foldable steering wheel responds to the industry's transition toward high-level automation. As autonomous vehicles evolve, the traditional steering wheel can become a static obstacle in the cabin, limiting both passenger comfort and space. The co-developed folding steering wheel is designed to support changes in interior layouts for autonomous vehicles. It allows for more personal space and flexibility for those inside the vehicle.

Seamlessly integrated with Tensor Robocar's autonomous driving system, the steering wheel retracts in Level 4 mode-where the vehicle can handle all driving tasks within defined conditions without human intervention-clearing the driver's area entirely. This transformation not only improves comfort but also reimagines the cabin as a multifunctional space.

The airbag system adapts according to the chosen driving mode to ensure optimal safety. When in autonomous mode, and the steering wheel is retracted, a passenger airbag integrated into the instrument panel is enabled. During manual driving, the airbag located within the steering wheel is used. Both configurations provide an equally high level of protection.

"Automotive safety can no longer follow a one-size-fits-all philosophy. We asked ourselves how to make safety intelligent and adaptive-creating a system that seamlessly aligns with the driver's needs. Our collaboration with Tensor delivers precisely that: a steering solution that enhances both safety and comfort by adapting to the vehicle's mode," said Fabien Dumont, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Autoliv.

"Fully self-driving technology provides a groundbreaking user experience, but manual driving in certain scenarios is still desired by many people. Our dual-mode approach with a foldable steering wheel combines the best of both worlds and gives customers the freedom to choose." said Jay Xiao, CEO of Tensor. "Foldable steering wheels previously existed only in concept cars-now we are bringing this innovation to volume-production vehicles for everyday use."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the development of autonomous vehicle interiors. It reflects a broader vision where leadership in automotive safety extends beyond crash performance to encompass intelligent, user-centric design. By introducing a solution that physically adapts to the driving scenario, Autoliv and Tensor are establishing a new benchmark for how safety systems can harmonize with and elevate the overall user experience. The Tensor Robocar will be offered in the US, EU, and Middle East markets.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2024, our products saved approximately 37,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 65,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2024 amounted to $10.4 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

About Tensor

Tensor is an American AI company dedicated to building agentic products that empower individual consumers. The Tensor Robocar, is the world's first personal Robocar and the first AI agentic vehicle-fully autonomous, automotive-grade, and built for private ownership at scale. With native support for L0-L4 autonomy and a true Dual Mode design, you can choose to drive or be driven, enhanced by a foldable steering wheel and sliding display. Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, Tensor is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices in Barcelona, Singapore, and Dubai. Learn more at www.tensor.auto.

