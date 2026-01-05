Australia's rooftop solar market climbed by 22% in the past month with the latest data revealing that 334 MW of small-scale PV capacity was installed on household and business roofs across the country in December 2025.From pv magazine Australia The latest monthly update from solar and storage market analyst SunWiz shows 334 MW of new rooftop solar systems (0 kW to 100 kW) was installed across Australia in December 2025, up from the 279 MW deployed in the previous month. The figure represents a 22% increase in national market volumes compared to November 2025 with SunWiz Managing Director Warwick ...

